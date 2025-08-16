Next Article
Kedarnath Yatra: Pilgrim dies after boulder hits him
A 38-year-old pilgrim from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, lost his life after a boulder struck him during his trek to Kedarnath.
The accident happened near Gaurikund, about 1km above the town, as heavy rain caused rising river levels.
Local authorities and police got him to the hospital quickly, but he was declared dead soon after.
Authorities halt yatra amid heavy rains
Parmeshwar Bhim Rao Khawal was making the famous Kedarnath Yatra pilgrimage in the Himalayas when tragedy struck.
His passing highlights how risky these treks can get during monsoon season due to landslides and falling rocks.
Despite immediate help from rescue teams, he couldn't be saved.
With rain making conditions even more dangerous, officials have temporarily paused the Yatra for everyone's safety.