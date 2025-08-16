Kedarnath Yatra: Pilgrim dies after boulder hits him

Authorities halt yatra amid heavy rains

Parmeshwar Bhim Rao Khawal was making the famous Kedarnath Yatra pilgrimage in the Himalayas when tragedy struck.

His passing highlights how risky these treks can get during monsoon season due to landslides and falling rocks.

Despite immediate help from rescue teams, he couldn't be saved.

With rain making conditions even more dangerous, officials have temporarily paused the Yatra for everyone's safety.