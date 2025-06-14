What's the story

Aiden Markram has etched his name in the history books by scoring a brilliant fourth-innings century in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's.

This was not just any century; it made Markram the first player ever to score a hundred in the fourth innings of a WTC final.

Overall, this was his third three-figure score in a run chase of a Test.

Here we look at openers with the most fourth-innings hundred in Test matches.