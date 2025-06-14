These openers clocked three-plus centuries in 4th innings (Test matches)
Aiden Markram has etched his name in the history books by scoring a brilliant fourth-innings century in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's.
This was not just any century; it made Markram the first player ever to score a hundred in the fourth innings of a WTC final.
Overall, this was his third three-figure score in a run chase of a Test.
Here we look at openers with the most fourth-innings hundred in Test matches.
#1
Sunil Gavaskar - 4 hundreds
Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was a key player in India's batting line-up during the 1970s and 1980s, also has an impressive record in fourth-innings Test matches.
The talismanic opener scored four centuries and eight half-centuries while batting in this tough situation, as per ESPNcricinfo.
This includes a historic 221 in the 1979 Oval Test.
His other three fourth-innings hundred also came in overseas conditions - Brisbane, Bridgetown, and Port of Spain.
#2
Graeme Smith - 4 hundreds
Former South African captain Graeme Smith, who is one of the greatest openers of all time, is the only other opener with four tons in the final innings.
He also clocked eight fifties in this regard as his average in the final innings reads an impressive 51.68.
Wellington, Birmingham, Perth, and Cape Town are the cities that marked Smith's fourth-innings ton.
His best fourth-innings score is 154* in the 2008 Birmingham match against England.
#3
Aiden Markram - 3 hundreds
Markram scripted tons of records with his hundred in the WTC final.
Each of his three 50-plus scores in the fourth innings of a Test match have been converted into tons.
However, his team lost in the first two centuries - 143 vs Australia in Durban, 2018, and 103 vs Pakistan in Rawalpindi, 2021.
Meanwhile, Markram is now one among just six batters with a fourth-innings hundred at Lord's.
Information
Other openers with three tons
Only four other openers have clocked three tons in the fourth innings of a Test. Out of them, three are Englishmen - Geoffrey Boycott, Graham Gooch, and Herbert Sutcliffe. West Indies talisman Gordon Greenidge is the other name on this list.