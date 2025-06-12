Usman Khawaja completes 15,000 First-Class runs: Key stats
What's the story
Australian opener Usman Khawaja has completed 15,000 runs in First-Class cricket.
Khawaja reached the landmark in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.
The senior left-handed batter entered the 15,000-run club with his first run in the match.
Notably, Khawaja struggled in both outings for his side. Here are the details and stats.
Failures
Khawaja has a dismal performance across both innings
In the final versus South Africa at Lord's, Khawaja scored a 20-ball duck in the first innings as Australia scored 212.
He was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Notably, he faced 19 balls against Rabada alone.
In the 3rd innings, Khawaja was out for a score of 6 runs from 23 balls.
Once again, it was Rabada who tormented the batter.
Do you know?
7 dismissals to Rabada in Tests
As per ESPNcricinfo, Khawaja has been dismissed by Rabada 7 times in the longest format. Across 16 innings, Khawaja owns 155 runs from 347 balls against Rabada at 22.14. He has faced 276 dot balls.
Stats
A look at his stats
Khawaja has emerged as one of the most prolific red-ball batters in Australian cricket history.
Playing his 216th encounter (375 innings), Khawaja has raced past 15,000 runs in First-Class cricket (15,005). He averages nearly 45 with 43 tons and 71 half-centuries.
Over 5,900 of his FC runs have come for Australia in the Test format at 44-plus. He owns 16 hundreds and 27 fifties.
WTC
Most runs for Australia in WTC 2023-25
Currently, Khawaja has the most runs for Australia in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.
Before this Test, he scored 1,422 from 19 matches at an average of 41.82. His tally includes two tons and six half-centuries.
Khawaja slammed a double-century (232) against Sri Lanka earlier this year.
Steve Smith and Travis Head were the only other Australian players with 1,000-plus runs in this period.
Test stats
Dream run for Khawaja
Khawaja has been enjoying a dream run since returning to the Test side in Ashes 2021-22.
The veteran opener has notched 3,171 runs from 40 WTC games at over 47.
Khawaja has slammed eight tons and 13 fifties so far as his maiden Test double-ton came earlier this year.
Overall, he owns 5,936 runs in Test cricket at 44.96.