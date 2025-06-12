In the final versus South Africa at Lord's, Khawaja scored a 20-ball duck in the first innings as Australia scored 212.

He was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Notably, he faced 19 balls against Rabada alone.

In the 3rd innings, Khawaja was out for a score of 6 runs from 23 balls.

Once again, it was Rabada who tormented the batter.