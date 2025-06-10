Can formidable Australia defend WTC title vs South Africa? Preview
Australia and South Africa are gearing up for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled at Lord's from June 11.
The Aussies are far superior in terms of on-paper strength and experience, which makes them firm favorites.
They are also the defending WTC champions. The Proteas team, meanwhile, lacks big names in the batting department.
However, they still have some consistent performers. Here were present the match preview and key stats.
Details
How the pitch will behave?
The track at the 'Mecca of Cricket' usually favors all parties. The pitch ideally will help the pacers but as the innings will progress batters will score runs.
As per Steve Smith, spin will be crucial as the match progresses with the track being dry.
While Star Sports network will broadcast the match on TV, JioStar will the live streaming.
The match has a start time of 3:00pm IST.
Scoring trends
Here are the stadium stats
The average first-innings total at Lord's is 310 runs, as per cricket.com.au.
Australia, meanwhile, average 301 for their average first innings score at the iconic venue.
South Africa's average first innings score at Lord's is 266. Hence, the Aussies are way ahead in this regard.
Teams batting first have won 53 of the 147 Test matches here with teams bowling first have prevailed 43 times.
H2H
Here's the head-to-head record
Australia firmly dominate SA as far as the head-to-head record in Tests is concerned.
The two sides have clashed in 101 matches, with the Aussies winning 54 of them, as per ESPNcricinfo.
While the African side emerged winners 26 times, the remaining 21 games were drawn.
The two teams last met in the format in 2022-23. The Aussies rooted SA 2-0 in a three-match series at home.
DYK
Have SA and AUS have met at Lord's?
It must be noted that South Africa and Australia have already met once at Lord's in whites, back in 1912.
Australia recorded a comfortable 10-wicket win in that game. Two more Tests were played in that series.
While the Aussies recorded an innings win in the Manchester encounter, the Nottingham match ended in a draw.
The two teams have not contested in a neutral Test outside this series.
Prospects
What would be Australia's batting order?
Though Australia boast prominent names across all departments, their batting line-up is far from settled.
Usman Khawaja recently hinted that the out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne might open alongside him.
This means Cameron Green is all but likely to take the number three spot.
While Beau Webster would be the lone all-rounder, Josh Hazlewood should pip Scott Boland for a spot in the XI.
Information
Australia's likely XI for WTC final
Australia's likely XI: Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
SA
South Africa rely on their bowlers
Three of SA's potential top-five batters - Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, and David Bedingham - have played under 15 Tests.
This puts extra responsibility on the likes of Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma.
Hence, a lot wil depend upon their bowlers. Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi are likely to form a solid pace attack.
Information
South Africa's likely XI for WTC final
South Africa's best XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
Performers
SA's key performers in this cycle
David Bedingham was SA's highest run-scorer in this cycle, having mustered 645 runs at 33.94.
Temba Bavuma (609 at 60.90) and Aiden Markram (572 at 33.64) are the other Proteas stars with at least 550 runs.
Coming to the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada took 47 wickets at a sensational average of 19.97.
With 40 scalps at 20.57, Keshav Maharaj trails him. Marco Jansen (29 at 20.82) was the other South African with 25-plus wickets.
Performers
Here are Australia's key performers
While Usman Khawaja (1,422 at 41.82) topped the run-scoring charts for the Aussies in this cycle, Smith (1,324 at 41.37) and Travis Head (1,177 at 35.66) were the others with 1,000-plus runs.
As far as the bowling department is concerned, three of the top-four leading wicket-takers in this cycle are Australians.
Cummins (73 at 24.54) and Mitchell Starc (72 at 27.27) formed a deadly pair. Nathan Lyon registered 66 scalps at 24.
