Australia and South Africa are gearing up for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled at Lord's from June 11.

The Aussies are far superior in terms of on-paper strength and experience, which makes them firm favorites.

They are also the defending WTC champions. The Proteas team, meanwhile, lacks big names in the batting department.

However, they still have some consistent performers. Here were present the match preview and key stats.