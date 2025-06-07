Sai Sudharsan opens up about his learnings from Virat Kohli
What's the story
Team India's rising star B Sai Sudharsan has opened up about his talks with Virat Kohli.
The discussions were mainly focused on coping with failures, especially ahead of the upcoming Test series against England.
Sudharsan also shared how he congratulated the veteran cricketer after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the IPL 2025 title.
Player insights
Sudharsan spoke to Kohli about handling tough situations
Sudharsan, who has been selected in the squad for the five-Test series against England starting May 20, revealed his admiration for Kohli's mindset and dedication to cricket.
"What I've always admired about him is his mindset — the obsession that he has for the sport," he told Times of India.
"I have also spoken with him regarding those and how dealt with situations when he was not getting a lot of runs and finding it difficult."
IPL performance
Sudharsan's First-Class and IPL 2025 numbers
Sudharsan had a stellar IPL 2025 season, scoring a whopping 759 runs for the Gujarat Titans and winning the Orange Cap.
However, despite their impressive run, the Titans were knocked out in the Eliminator by Mumbai Indians.
The left-handed batter's first-class numbers are also impressive with an average of nearly 40 after playing 29 matches and scoring close to 2,000 runs.
Mentorship impact
Sudharsan on his batting improvement under Gill's guidance
When asked about his batting improvement under Shubman Gill's guidance, Sudharsan emphasized the importance of mindset and self-belief.
He said, "The biggest thing is the mindset, self-belief, the trust that he has in his ability."
The young cricketer also highlighted Gill's understanding of the game and life to maintain consistency even when runs are hard to come by.