Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the selection committee, stated that Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket was communicated by Kohli himself in early April.

Agarkar revealed this during a press conference where he announced India's squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England starting June 20.

Notably, Kohli 36, sent the cricket world in shock by announcing his exit from the longest format earlier in May.