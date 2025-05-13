Who should replace Virat Kohli at four? Cheteshwar Pujara opines
What's the story
As star batter Virat Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket, his coveted Number 4 position in the format hangs in the balance.
Shreyas Iyer has been tipped as a potential successor, but Cheteshwar Pujara feels it will take a few series to find the perfect candidate for the important role.
"We will need a couple of series to figure out who is well suited to bat at No. 4," Pujara told ESPNcricinfo.
Key role
Pujara emphasizes importance of Number 4 slot
Pujara highlighted the importance of the Number 4 position, saying "you need your best batter to bat at this number."
He added that it's still early days to take a call, and the team management will have to decide who is most suited for this role.
The Indian cricket team hasn't encountered such a situation in recent times as Kohli occupied this spot for over a decade after Sachin Tendulkar's era.
Iyer
Can Shreyas Iyer bounce back?
A key member of India's ODI unit, Shreyas Iyer, could make a return to the Test team.
He announced his arrival in the Test arena with a debut hundred in 2021 though his numbers saw a dip later on.
Despite being out of the Test team since January 2024, his recent red-ball performance could earn him a recall.
In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, he scored an impressive 480 runs at an average of 68.57.
Team selection
Pujara discusses other candidates for this position
Pujara named a few other players who could replace Kohli, including KL Rahul, Iyer, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal.
He noted that a lot of players are competing for a place in the Playing XI and no one has a guaranteed place.
"It's still early days to make a call," he said. "But it will be important to see who performs well in England because someone who can perform well in England can have that No. 4 spot."
Position shift
Pujara weighs in on Shubman Gill's potential move
Pujara also spoke about Shubman Gill, saying "he is an option, definitely."
But he noted Gill has been batting at Number 3 and it isn't known if he wants to change positions.
"Will he be able to manage with the old ball? That is a big question at this stage," Pujara said.
He added while Gill has done well with the new ball at three, his flexibility at four in England is still untested.