What's the story

As star batter Virat Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket, his coveted Number 4 position in the format hangs in the balance.

Shreyas Iyer has been tipped as a potential successor, but Cheteshwar Pujara feels it will take a few series to find the perfect candidate for the important role.

"We will need a couple of series to figure out who is well suited to bat at No. 4," Pujara told ESPNcricinfo.