What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended indefinitely amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The decision was taken on Friday after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match was stopped due to air raid warnings in nearby cities.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had blamed a technical glitch for the cancelation.

Here we decode the potential windows and venues for the remainder of the season.