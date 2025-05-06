What's the story

Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans from the front in their run-chase of 156 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 25-year-old, who continues his rich vein of form, has completed 500 runs in the ongoing IPL season.

As per Cricbuzz, he has become the third captain aged under 26 with 500-plus runs in an IPL season.