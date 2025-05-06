Next Article
IPL 2025: Shubman Gill becomes third captain with this record
By Parth Dhall
May 06, 2025 11:15 pm
What's the story
Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans from the front in their run-chase of 156 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.
The 25-year-old, who continues his rich vein of form, has completed 500 runs in the ongoing IPL season.
As per Cricbuzz, he has become the third captain aged under 26 with 500-plus runs in an IPL season.
Milestone
Gill joins these players
As mentioned, Gill is now the third skipper aged under 26 to have scored 500-plus runs in an IPL edition.
Legend Virat Kohli was the first-ever player with this feat. He scored a record 634 runs in IPL 2013 while leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Seven years later, Shreyas Iyer hammered 519 runs in Delhi Capital's record-breaking 2020 season. They reached the final that year.