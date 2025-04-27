What's the story

After a six-month injury-induced break, Indian pacer Mayank Yadav, representing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), made his competitive return, but with a catch.

Known for his blistering speed and precision, Yadav's comeback was hindered by an unexpected loss of pace.

The change was particularly noticeable during the first innings of the ongoing 2025 IPL match against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Despite this, he finished the game with figures of 2/40 in four overs.

