Mayank Yadav returns from injury with a slower bowling speed
What's the story
After a six-month injury-induced break, Indian pacer Mayank Yadav, representing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), made his competitive return, but with a catch.
Known for his blistering speed and precision, Yadav's comeback was hindered by an unexpected loss of pace.
The change was particularly noticeable during the first innings of the ongoing 2025 IPL match against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.
Despite this, he finished the game with figures of 2/40 in four overs.
Here's more.
Bowling strategy
Slower deliveries define Yadav's return
Yadav's return to competitive cricket was marked by a greater reliance on slower balls.
In his match against the Mumbai Indians, he bowled as many as eight slower balls, setting a new personal record for himself in a single T20 game, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Notably, this strategic change also saw his first T20 wicket come off a slower ball, highlighting his adaptability and evolution as a bowler post-injury.
Notably, Yadav had bowled the fastest ball of the 2024 IPL, 156.7 kmph against RCB.
Injury impact
Injuries hinder Yadav's career progression
Yadav's career has been marred by injuries, which have often kept him away from longer formats of the game.
The pacer missed the entire 2024-25 domestic season due to a back injury.
Meanwhile, his return was pushed back by a week or two after he picked up a toe infection while recovering from his back injury at the BCCI's Centre Of Excellence (formerly NCA).
Tactical shift
Yadav's return marked by strategic adjustments
In his comeback match, the report in ESPNcricinfo added that Yadav's fastest ball was 142.7kph, a speed he once deemed slow.
This change of strategy was apparent when he dismissed Rohit Sharma with a wide slower ball after giving away two sixes to him.
Despite conceding a few expensive overs, Yadav made a strong comeback in the 16th over, claiming the wicket of Hardik Pandya.
He then kept Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir in check with a series of well-executed slower balls.
Career outlook
Future prospects for Mayank Yadav
If Yadav can refine his bowling action to be more sustainable, he might be able to enhance his strength and speed.
This could potentially allow him to increase his pace from early 140s kph back into the early 150s kph range.
However, this transition will demand substantial improvements in accuracy, control, and movement to remain effective at the highest level of cricket.
Performance
A look at the pacer's performance against MI
As mentioned, Yadav returned with figures of 2/40 in his return from injury.
Although he was a tad bit expensive, the younger pacer managed to bag two crucial scalps, starting with Rohit Sharma's (12) wicket in the powerplay (third over) after being smoked for two maximums.
He then returned in the 16th over to dismiss MI's skipper Hardik Pandya, finishing with an economy rate of 10.
Overall, he conceded three fours and sixes each.
T20
Mayank Yadav owns nine IPL wickets
As noted, the pacer's career has been plagued by injuries, limiting him to just five IPL matches.
In those appearances, he has taken nine wickets at an impressive average of 13.89, with an economy rate of 7.73.
Yadav's best IPL figures are 3/14 from the 97 balls he has bowled.
Overall, he boasts 23 T20 wickets from 16 innings at an average of 15.43, according to ESPNcricinfo.