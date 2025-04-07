Rohit Sharma continues to falter with bat in IPL 2025
What's the story
Rohit Sharma's batting woes have continued in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The same has sparked criticism among fans and experts.
In Match 20 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Indians star was dismissed after scoring a mere 17 runs off nine balls.
This is part of a string of low scores this season, including 0, 8, and 13 in earlier matches.
Dismissal
Another poor show from Rohit
Chasing a target of 222 runs, MI were off to a fiery start as Rohit attacked bowlers from the outset.
He even smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six in the opening over. Continuing his aggressive display, he smashed Yash Dayal for two successive fours in the second over.
However, the left-arm pacer trapped him right after. A peach of an inswinger shattered Rohit's stumps as he walked back for a nine-ball 17.
Disappointing starts
His previous failures this season
In MI's opening match against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit's performance was disappointing as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck.
Rohit's woes persisted into MI's second match where he could only manage eight runs off four balls against Gujarat Titans.
The former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain scored just 13 runs in his preceding assignment against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Performance analysis
IPL 2025 has been a struggle for Rohit
Rohit's struggles this season have been reflected in his poor scores.
This was the second time in four innings that he has fallen to a left-arm pacer. CSK's Khaleel Ahmed had earlier trapped him.
This disappointing performance comes after he was his team's top scorer with over 400 runs last season.
The seasoned player missed Mumbai Indians's previous match against Lucknow Super Giants due to an injury but returned to face RCB after being cleared for play.
Team impact
Mumbai Indians's batting struggles amid Rohit's low scores
The Mumbai Indians have been hurt by Rohit's early dismissals this season.
As per ESPNcricinfo, their first-wicket partnership average has plummeted to 18, their lowest since 2016, and a huge drop from last season's average of 40.
MI batting coach Kieron Pollard urged not to read too much into 'a couple of low scores' from Rohit, emphasizing on his historic success and asking for patience during this tough phase.
Commentators remarks
Bishop, Shastri demand more from Rohit
Ian Bishop, during the match commentary, also spoke about his expectations from Rohit.
He said, "They need more from Rohit Sharma, not just little starts of 12-15 runs at the start."
Ravi Shastri echoed Bishop's sentiments, stressing on the need for consistency from Rohit.
"Ideally, you want consistency. Teams that go a long way usually have the top-order firing," he said.