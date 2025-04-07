What's the story

Rohit Sharma's batting woes have continued in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The same has sparked criticism among fans and experts.

In Match 20 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Indians star was dismissed after scoring a mere 17 runs off nine balls.

This is part of a string of low scores this season, including 0, 8, and 13 in earlier matches.