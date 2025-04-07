RCB were comfortably placed at 95/2 when Patidar arrived to bat.

The RCB skipper made an immediate impact as he attacked bowlers from the outset.

He dominated a 48-run stand with fellow half-centurion Virat Kohli (67) before the latter departed.

The end overs saw Jitesh Sharma (40) and Patidar accelerate the scoring rate with a quick-fire 69-run stand.

Patidar eventually fell to Trent Boult in the 19th over.