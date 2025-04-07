Rajat Patidar slams his second IPL fifty vs MI: Stats
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar displayed his batting prowess against Mumbai Indians in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
He slammed a quickfire 64 as RCB posted 221/5 while batting first at the Wankhede Stadium.
This was his second fifty of the season and also his second against MI. Here we decode his knock and stats.
Batting display
Patidar's innings: A blend of aggression and precision
RCB were comfortably placed at 95/2 when Patidar arrived to bat.
The RCB skipper made an immediate impact as he attacked bowlers from the outset.
He dominated a 48-run stand with fellow half-centurion Virat Kohli (67) before the latter departed.
The end overs saw Jitesh Sharma (40) and Patidar accelerate the scoring rate with a quick-fire 69-run stand.
Patidar eventually fell to Trent Boult in the 19th over.
Stats
Second IPL fifty vs MI for Patidar
Patidar finished with 64 from 32 balls (5 fours, 4 sixes).
This was his second fifty this season as he has raced to 161 runs from four innings (SR: 175).
Meanwhile, the RCB skipper smoked his second half-century across three innings versus MI.
Overall, Patidar has raced to 960 IPL runs at 35.55. His strike rate is a brilliant 161.34 as this was his ninth fifty (100s: 1).