What's the story

Punjab Kings shelled out ₹18 crore for ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in November 2024.

Released by Rajasthan Royals despite three solid seasons, Chahal was expected to light up the proceedings for PBKS in IPL 2025.

However, three games into the season, the IPL's leading wicket-taker has failed to showcase his credentials.

Here are his stats.