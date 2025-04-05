Yuzvendra Chahal: Decoding the spinner's dismal stats in IPL 2025
What's the story
Punjab Kings shelled out ₹18 crore for ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in November 2024.
Released by Rajasthan Royals despite three solid seasons, Chahal was expected to light up the proceedings for PBKS in IPL 2025.
However, three games into the season, the IPL's leading wicket-taker has failed to showcase his credentials.
Here are his stats.
Vs RR
Chahal fails to impress against RR
On Sunday, April 5, Chahal failed to impress against his former side Rajasthan Royals in Match 18.
RR posted a score of 205/4 in 20 overs with Chahal going wicketless in his three overs. He conceded 32 runs (ER: 10.70).
Chahal bowled only two dot balls. He was smashed for 2 fours and a six. He also bowled 5 wides.
Earlier games
Chahal didn't do well in PBKS' first two matches
In PBKS' IPL 2025 opener against Gujarat Titans, Chahal proved to be expensive in a high-scoring contest.
He conceded 34 runs from three overs (ER: 11.33). He was smashed for three fours and 2 sixes.
And then in PBKS' match against Lucknow Super Giants, Chahal claimed 1/36 from his 4 overs (ER: 9).
He was hit for three fours and two sixes.
Information
Chahal averages a dismal 102 in IPL 2025
Chahal owns one wicket this season from three matches. He has bowled 10 overs and conceded 102 runs, averaging 102. His economy rate is on the higher side (10.20).
Do you know?
Chahal is IPL's highest wicket-taker
In 163 games, Chahal has bagged 206 scalps at 22.83. His economy rate is 7.88. He owns 4 four-fers and a fifer. The former RCB bowler picked 18 scalps last season for RR. He took 21 and 27 wickets in IPL 2023 and 2022 respectively.