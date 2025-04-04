What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of IPL 2025.

The much-awaited game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5, where CSK will aim to hand DC their maiden defeat of the season.

Eyes will be on the legendary MS Dhoni, who has been criticized for batting too low this season.

Here's a look at Dhoni's record against DC.