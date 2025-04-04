MS Dhoni owns most runs in CSK-DC IPL matches: Stats
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of IPL 2025.
The much-awaited game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5, where CSK will aim to hand DC their maiden defeat of the season.
Eyes will be on the legendary MS Dhoni, who has been criticized for batting too low this season.
Here's a look at Dhoni's record against DC.
DC
Dhoni's numbers against Delhi Capitals
When it comes to taking on the Delhi franchise, Dhoni has scored 709 runs in 33 IPL matches at an average of 33.76 and a strike rate of 140.95 (50s: 3).
As per ESPNcricinfo, his tally of 666 runs is the most for a batter in CSK-DC IPL games.
At home, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has hammered 270 IPL runs against DC at 54 (50s: 2). His strike rate in this regard goes further up to 165.64.
Bowlers
What about Dhoni's performance against DC bowlers?
Dhoni has faced Mitchell Starc thrice in the IPL, scoring 23 runs off 14 balls against him without being dismissed.
Notably, the former CSK captain is also unbeaten against DC skipper Axar Patel, who has conceded 75 runs off 63 balls against Dhoni.
Though Kuldeep Yadav has trapped him twice across five innings, Dhoni has scored 46 runs in this battle at a strike rate of 164.28.
Overall
Highest run-scorer for CSK in IPL
Dhoni has recorded scores worth 30* and 16 this season. These knocks have taken him to 4,715 runs for CSK in the IPL at 40.29 across 205 innings.
His strike rate is 139.45.
No batter has scored more IPL runs for the franchise.
Overall in the IPL, Dhoni owns a total of 5,289 runs at 39.17. He has hit 255 maximums and 367 fours. Dhoni has belted 24 half-centuries.