IPL 2025: Key player battles to watch in RCB-GT encounter
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host Gujarat Titans in the 2025 Indian Premier League season on April 2.
The Royal Challengers aim to maintain their unbeaten run in what will be their first home fixture of the season. Meanwhile, GT are coming off a win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Here are the key player battles to watch out for.
#1
Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan
Virat Kohli, who has been consistent and classy at the top for RCB, will be up against GT's spin wizard Rashid Khan. The former's strike-rate was under the scanner in the CSK clash.
Meanwhile, the Afghan bowler is known for deceiving batters with a variety of variations.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has dismissed Kohli twice in eight IPL innings. The latter strikes at 124.63 in this battle.
#2
Jos Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Jos Buttler is one of the most destructive batters in white-ball cricket.
The explosive batter has hammered 512 runs at an average of 46.54 and a strike-rate of 154.68 against RCB in the IPL.
However, he will be up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has dismissed the batter as many as seven times in 17 T20 innings.
Buttler has struck at just 113.04 against Bhuvi in the format.
#3
Shubman Gill vs Josh Hazlewood
GT captain Shubman Gill, who has been in sublime form, will take on star Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood in the Powerplay.
This contest is important as Gill's solid technique will be tested against the pace and bounce of Hazlewood. It remains to be seen if Gill will attack Hazlewood.
The outcome of this battle could have a major impact on the course of the match.
#4
Liam Livingstone vs Kagiso Rabada
RCB's Liam Livingstone, who struggles against spinners, could target Kagiso Rabada in the impending match.
While Rabada's tight lines could well stop Livingstone, the latter might attack the deliveries in the slot.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the English batter has struck at staggering 194.11 against Rabada in T20 cricket. However, Rabada has also had the last laugh twice in five innings.