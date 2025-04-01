What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are eyeing three successive wins in the 2025 Indian Premier League season.

The Royal Challengers will aim to maintain their unbeaten streak when they face Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB will play their first home fixture of the season.

Meanwhile, GT are coming off a win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.