IPL 2025: Unbeaten RCB host GT in first home game
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are eyeing three successive wins in the 2025 Indian Premier League season.
The Royal Challengers will aim to maintain their unbeaten streak when they face Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.
Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB will play their first home fixture of the season.
Meanwhile, GT are coming off a win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Venue analysis
M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Host to high-scoring thrillers
Over the last two decades, the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium has built a reputation of hosting high-scoring thrillers.
Although fast bowlers can make the most of the new ball here, scores above 200 runs aren't rare.
Being a stadium with shorter boundaries, it treats fans with tons of sixes.
The match will start from 7:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website.
Rivalry overview
RCB vs GT: Head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, the rivalry between RCB and GT in the IPL has been neck-to-neck.
Out of the five matches played between the two teams, RCB have won thrice. GT own two wins, with one of those victories coming at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Both sides have won a match against each other at RCB's home ground.
GT's resurgence
RCB remain unbeaten; GT seeks to build on recent win
Hosts RCB have been in sublime form, winning both their matches so far. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener before overcoming CSK.
They will now host their first home game of the season.
After a slow start in the tournament, GT found their rhythm with a 36-run win over Mumbai Indians.
The win was highlighted by Prasidh Krishna's outstanding performance, who bagged impressive figures of 2/18.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs of RCB and GT
RCB (Probable XI): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal.
GT (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, and Prashidh Krishna.
Impact players: Suyash Sharma and Ishant Sharma.
Stats
Key stats ahead of the fixture
Star batter Virat Kohli is set to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. With 24 more, he will become the first Indian to reach 13,000 T20 runs.
GT's Shubman Gill is set to reach 100 sixes in the IPL. He requires one maximum for the same.
Besides, Mohammed Siraj is set to enter the 100-wicket club in the tournament.