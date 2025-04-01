What's the story

Jos Buttler is arguably one of the most destructive batters in white-ball cricket. He is also among the cleanest strikers in the Indian Premier League.

Buttler would be next seen in action for Gujarat Titans against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 season. The match will take place on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Here's his IPL record against RCB.