IPL: How Jos Buttler has fared against RCB
What's the story
Jos Buttler is arguably one of the most destructive batters in white-ball cricket. He is also among the cleanest strikers in the Indian Premier League.
Buttler would be next seen in action for Gujarat Titans against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 season. The match will take place on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Here's his IPL record against RCB.
Runs
Over 500 runs against RCB
Buttler has been a part of the IPL since 2016 and represented Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and GT ever since.
The explosive batter has hammered 512 runs at an average of 46.54 and a strike-rate of 154.68 against RCB in the IPL.
He has smashed two centuries and as many half-centuries in 15 matches against the Royal Challengers.
Record
Multiple tons against RCB
In 2024, Buttler became the first-ever batter to have struck multiple centuries against RCB in the IPL.
The Englishman, making his 100th IPL appearance, attained the feat in Jaipur. He outsmarted Virat Kohli, who hit 113* in RCB's 183/3.
Buttler smacked 100* from 58 balls (9 fours and 4 sixes) as the Royals beat RCB by six wickets.
Information
Key battles against RCB bowlers
Buttler has fallen to RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar twice in eight IPL innings. Meanwhile, his Ashes rival Josh Hazlewood has dismissed him once in three IPL innings. Besides, Buttler has a strike-rate of 165.62 against Krunal Pandya in the tournament.
Current season
Buttler's phenomenal form in 2025
Buttler has been in phenomenal form this season, having scored 93 runs in two innings at an incredible strike-rate of 163.15.
He scored a quickfire 54 off just 33 balls against Punjab Kings, albeit in a losing cause. GT were restricted to 232/5 while chasing 244.
Buttler then hit a 24-ball 39 against Mumbai Indians on March 29.
The Englishman is among the leading run-scorers this season.