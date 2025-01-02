GT's Shubman Gill, three others summoned over ₹450 crore scam
Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill and three other players have been summoned by the Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID). The players are being investigated for their investments in BZ Financial Services, a firm involved in a ₹450 crore Ponzi scheme. Apart from Gill, the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Mohit Sharma, and Rahul Tewatia are also part of the case. Here are further details.
Gill invested ₹1.95 crore in BZ Financial Services
As reported by Ahmedabad Mirror, Gill had invested a whopping ₹1.95 crore in BZ Financial Services. Meanwhile, the other three GT players had invested between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore. The CID will summon all four players, depending on their availability, for further investigation in this case.
BZ Financial Services promised higher interest rates
BZ Financial Services had lured people by promising higher interest rates than banks. But when the promises turned out to be false, people reported the matter to police. Initially, the Gujarat CID had claimed Bhupendrasinh Zala, CEO of BZ Financial Services, was involved in ₹6,000 crore chit-fund fraud. The figure has now been revised down to ₹450 crore.