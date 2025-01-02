Summarize Simplifying... In short Shubman Gill and three other GT players are being summoned for an investigation into a ₹450 crore scam involving BZ Financial Services.

The company had enticed investors with promises of higher interest rates than banks, but failed to deliver, leading to police reports.

GT's Shubman Gill, three others summoned over ₹450 crore scam

01:10 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill and three other players have been summoned by the Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID). The players are being investigated for their investments in BZ Financial Services, a firm involved in a ₹450 crore Ponzi scheme. Apart from Gill, the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Mohit Sharma, and Rahul Tewatia are also part of the case. Here are further details.

Investment details

As reported by Ahmedabad Mirror, Gill had invested a whopping ₹1.95 crore in BZ Financial Services. Meanwhile, the other three GT players had invested between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore. The CID will summon all four players, depending on their availability, for further investigation in this case.

Scam details

BZ Financial Services promised higher interest rates

BZ Financial Services had lured people by promising higher interest rates than banks. But when the promises turned out to be false, people reported the matter to police. Initially, the Gujarat CID had claimed Bhupendrasinh Zala, CEO of BZ Financial Services, was involved in ₹6,000 crore chit-fund fraud. The figure has now been revised down to ₹450 crore.