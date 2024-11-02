Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Gill rates his 90-run performance against New Zealand as one of his best in Test cricket, attributing his success to consistent mindset and practice routines.

Despite a few hiccups, India managed to maintain control of the match, with Gill's composed batting and Sundar's contribution of 38 runs.

Gill, who has now scored 1,799 runs in 29 Test matches, narrowly missed out on his sixth Test hundred. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gill scored 90 runs at Wankhede versus NZ (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Gill rates 90 at Wankhede as one of his best

By Rajdeep Saha 07:44 pm Nov 02, 202407:44 pm

What's the story Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the first Test match in Bengaluru due to injury, has called his 90-run innings at Wankhede Stadium one of his finest in Test cricket. The innings played a pivotal role in India's 263-run total in the first innings on Day 2 of the final Test match against New Zealand. Although he missed out on a century, Gill was happy with his mindset.

Game plan

Gill's strategy and partnership with Pant

Gill's wicket fell in the 54th over of the Indian innings when Ajaz Patel edged him back to the slips. Looking back at his innings, Gill emphasized on how he kept his mind the same while playing spinners. He also appreciated his partnership with Rishabh Pant, saying they wanted to put pressure on New Zealand's bowlers by constantly hitting them.

Words

One of my better knocks in Test, says Gill

Gill rated his 90 versus New Zealand as one of his better performances in Test cricket. "One of my better knocks in Test. To have a consistent mindset while playing spinners. We were trying to put them under pressure. We were having fun. It is difficult for bowlers to bowl consistently if we keep hitting them," Gill said in the press conference after Day 2's play.

Training impact

Gill credits practice routines for 2024 success

Gill has had a phenomenal run in 2024, going past the 800-run mark in 10 Tests. In 10 matches, he owns 805 runs at 50.31. He owns three tons and three fifties. He credited his success to changes in his practice routines, particularly more repetition in the nets. Despite limited time due to injury, Gill was able to work on his game ahead of the England series and made the most of net sessions ahead of the Pune Test.

Composure

Gill's calmness and focus during Pant's aggressive batting

Gill's batting prowess was also evident from the way he kept his cool and concentrated on rotating the strike as Pant went berserk with eight boundaries and two sixes in the first session. Although New Zealand dropped a few catches, India kept the game in their hands. Post-lunch, when the Indian batting order began to collapse, Gill and Washington Sundar tried to steady the ship.

Match progression

Gill's dismissal and Sundar's contribution

Patel got Gill for 90 after which Sundar stepped up, scoring 38* off 36 balls. However, Patel completed his five-wicket haul and India were eventually bundled out for 263. New Zealand's second innings started shakily but saw some stability with a 50-run stand between Will Young and Daryl Mitchell. Despite this, India managed to regain control of the match.

Runs

Gill misses out on his sixth Test hundred

Gill finished with 90 off 146 balls, having smoked seven boundaries and one maximum. Playing his 29th Test match, the youngster has raced to 1,799 runs. While the Indian batter averages 38.27 in the format, his tally now includes five tons and seven half-centuries. This was his second fifty versus NZ as he now has 323 runs against them at 40.37.