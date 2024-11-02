Gill rates 90 at Wankhede as one of his best
Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the first Test match in Bengaluru due to injury, has called his 90-run innings at Wankhede Stadium one of his finest in Test cricket. The innings played a pivotal role in India's 263-run total in the first innings on Day 2 of the final Test match against New Zealand. Although he missed out on a century, Gill was happy with his mindset.
Gill's strategy and partnership with Pant
Gill's wicket fell in the 54th over of the Indian innings when Ajaz Patel edged him back to the slips. Looking back at his innings, Gill emphasized on how he kept his mind the same while playing spinners. He also appreciated his partnership with Rishabh Pant, saying they wanted to put pressure on New Zealand's bowlers by constantly hitting them.
One of my better knocks in Test, says Gill
Gill rated his 90 versus New Zealand as one of his better performances in Test cricket. "One of my better knocks in Test. To have a consistent mindset while playing spinners. We were trying to put them under pressure. We were having fun. It is difficult for bowlers to bowl consistently if we keep hitting them," Gill said in the press conference after Day 2's play.
Gill credits practice routines for 2024 success
Gill has had a phenomenal run in 2024, going past the 800-run mark in 10 Tests. In 10 matches, he owns 805 runs at 50.31. He owns three tons and three fifties. He credited his success to changes in his practice routines, particularly more repetition in the nets. Despite limited time due to injury, Gill was able to work on his game ahead of the England series and made the most of net sessions ahead of the Pune Test.
Gill's calmness and focus during Pant's aggressive batting
Gill's batting prowess was also evident from the way he kept his cool and concentrated on rotating the strike as Pant went berserk with eight boundaries and two sixes in the first session. Although New Zealand dropped a few catches, India kept the game in their hands. Post-lunch, when the Indian batting order began to collapse, Gill and Washington Sundar tried to steady the ship.
Gill's dismissal and Sundar's contribution
Patel got Gill for 90 after which Sundar stepped up, scoring 38* off 36 balls. However, Patel completed his five-wicket haul and India were eventually bundled out for 263. New Zealand's second innings started shakily but saw some stability with a 50-run stand between Will Young and Daryl Mitchell. Despite this, India managed to regain control of the match.
Gill misses out on his sixth Test hundred
Gill finished with 90 off 146 balls, having smoked seven boundaries and one maximum. Playing his 29th Test match, the youngster has raced to 1,799 runs. While the Indian batter averages 38.27 in the format, his tally now includes five tons and seven half-centuries. This was his second fifty versus NZ as he now has 323 runs against them at 40.37.