Shubman Gill slammed a match-winning half-century for India (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India beat Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I, gain 2-1 lead: Stats

By Parth Dhall 08:26 pm Jul 10, 202408:26 pm

What's the story India claimed their second back-to-back win over hosts Zimbabwe in Harare on July 10. The Men in Blue successfully defended 182 even though Dion Myers (65*) and Clive Madande (37) inspired hope in the Zimbabwe camp. Washington Sundar recorded a match-winning three-fer. Earlier, Shubman Gill led from the front with a 66-run knock, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad also scored 35+ runs each.

Match

A look at match summary

Batting first, Indian openers Jaiswal and Gill added 67 runs. The latter then joined forces with Gaikwad to get India past 150. Sanju Samson's finishing touch eventually powered India to 182/4. Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed started India's defense with successive wickets. Sundar chipped in thereafter, bringing Zimbabwe down to 39/5. Although Myers and Madande shared 77 runs, Zimbabwe fell short (159/6).

Gill

Gill slams a power-packed 66

Gill opened the innings alongside Jaiswal, pushing the centurion from the 2nd T20I, Abhishek, to number three. Gill and Jaiswal added a 67-run opening stand before the latter departed. While Abhishek was dismissed early, Gill and Gaikwad propelled India past 150. The Indian captain slammed 66 off 49 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes. It was his second T20I fifty

Information

Gill's maiden T20I fifty as captain

Gill recorded his maiden half-century as captain in T20I cricket. The 24-year-old is currently in his first stint as India's captain in international cricket. He bagged scores of 31 and 2 in the first two T20Is.

Raza

Sikandar Raza completes 5,000 T20 runs

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza was among the wickets as he took two scalps for 24 runs in four overs. Raza later batted with a positive intent but fell for a 16-ball 15. With this, Raza completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. He required 12 runs for this feat. Raza has become the first Zimbabwe batter to touch the 5,000-run mark in the format.

Information

India lead five-match series 2-1

After claiming the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title, the second-string Indian side lost the T20I series opener to Zimbabwe. India have now bounced back with two successive wins. They lead the five-match series 2-1.

Sundar

Man of the Match Sundar takes three-fer

Avesh and Khaleel quickly swept away Zimbabwe's top order, with the hosts getting reduced to 19/3. Sundar removed Raza and Johnathan Campbell in one over to give India further impetus. The off-spinner later came back to break the pivotal partnership between Myers and Madande by dismissing the latter. Sundar, who conceded 15 runs in four overs, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Myers

Myers slams his maiden T20I fifty

While wickets kept falling at regular intervals, Myers held his nerves and kept Zimbabwe afloat. He launched a befitting counter-attacking while adding a 77-run stand with Madande. Myers eventually smashed an unbeaten 65 off 49 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a six. The right-handed batter raced to his maiden T20I century in his 11th encounter.

Numbers

A look at other notable numbers

Zimbabwe added as many as 119 runs after the fall of fifth wicket, the most by this side in this regard in T20Is, as per Cricbuzz. This was only the second instance of Zimbabwe getting past the 150-run mark against India in the shortest format. They racked up 170/6 in a thrilling win at the same venue in 2016.