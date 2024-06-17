Lowest targets successfully defended by full-member sides in T20Is
Bangladesh evaded another upset in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup after beating Nepal by 21 runs in Match 37. The Tigers sealed the Super 8 berth after defending a paltry 106. Nepal were bowled out for 85 while chasing 107, now the third-lowest target successfully defended by a full-member side in T20I cricket. Tanzim Hasan Sakib powered Bangladesh to victory with a four-fer.
West Indies: 97 vs Ireland, Kingston, 2014
The touring Ireland side stunned hosts West Indies in the 2nd T20I in 2014. They restricted the Caribbeans to 96/9 in 20 overs, with Alex Cusack taking four wickets. However, the Irishmen themselves managed just 85/8, handing the Windies an 11-run win. Notably, WI remain the only full-member side to have defended a sub-100 target in T20I cricket.
Zimbabwe: 106 vs West Indies, Port of Spain, 2010
West Indies were involved in another low-scoring, this time against Zimbabwe in Port of Spain in 2010. Sulieman Benn and Daren Sammy shared nine wickets as the visitors were bundled out for a mere 105 in 19.5 overs. Zimbabwe didn't get bogged down and stopped West Indies' innings at 79/7. Graeme Cremer snapped up three wickets.
Bangladesh: 107 vs Nepal, Kingstown, 2024
As mentioned, Bangladesh's 107 is now the third-lowest target successfully defended by a full-member side in T20I cricket. This is also the lowest-ever target successfully defended by any side in T20 World Cups. Interestingly, four of the five lowest such targets came in the 2024 edition. Tanzim Hasan was the star for Bangladesh as he bagged figures worth 4/7.