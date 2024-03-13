Next Article

Mohammad Nabi becomes sixth Afghanistan bowler with this ODI record

By Rajdeep Saha 12:31 pm Mar 13, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Veteran Afghanistan cricket team all-rounder Mohammad Nabi entered the record books in ODI cricket for his side with a solid five-wicket haul against Ireland. Nabi claimed 5/17 from 10 overs which included three maidens. His exceptional spell helped the Afghans tame Ireland by 117 runs to clinch the series. Afghanistan had earlier posted a score of 236/9 in 50 overs. Here are further details.

Record

Nabi joins an illustrious list

Nabi is now just the sixth bowler in Afghanistan's ODI history to take a five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, he joins the likes of Rashid Khan (4 times), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan and Rahmat Shah (one each). Nabi now holds the fourth-best bowling figures for the Afghans. He is also the first to bowl three maidens in a five-wicket haul.

Information

3rd Afghan bowler to claim a five-wicket haul versus Ireland

Nabi is now the third Afghanistan bowler to claim a five-wicket haul versus Ireland. Rashid Khan (6/43) in March 2017 and Naib (6/43) in May 2019 are the other two bowlers.

Numbers

Nabi joins Rashid on this list

Nabi is the second-highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in ODIs. He owns 169 scalps at an average of 32.01 from 161 matches. In addition to his maiden fifer in ODIs, Nabi also owns four four-wicket hauls. He is the second Afghan bowler since Rashid to claim five four-wicket hauls or more in ODIs. Rashid has recorded 10 such instances.

Records

Key numbers for Nabi

Nabi has raced to 38 wickets against Ireland from 31 matches at 30.65. He has one four-fer and a five-wicket haul. In 91 matches across neutral venues, Nabi now owns 95 scalps at 33.91. He is also closing in on 100 ODI scalps in Asia (99 at 32.02). In List A cricket, Nabi has claimed 217 wickets at 30.64. He owns two five-wicket hauls.

Summary

A brilliant spell from Nabi as Ireland collapse

In a chase of 237, Ireland lost Andrew Balbirnie early on (4/1) before Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher stitched. a valuable 73-run stand. It was Nabi who dismissed Stirling and broke the stand. Nabi claimed two wickets in the form of Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker as Nangyal Kharotoi picked wickets from the other end. Andy McBrine and Graham Hume were Nabi's other victims.