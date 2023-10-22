World Cup: Pakistan seek return to winning ways against Afghanistan

1/8

Sports 3 min read

World Cup: Pakistan seek return to winning ways against Afghanistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:01 am Oct 22, 202310:01 am

Pakistan have never lost to Afghanistan in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan will look to return to the winning ways as they meet Afghanistan in Match 22 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. After winning their first two fixtures, the Men in Green lost two on the trot. Meanwhile, Afghanistan cannot be taken lightly as they stunned defending champions England earlier in the tournament. Here is the match preview.

2/8

Match details, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 23 (2:00pm IST). Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can stream it live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Spinners will get help from this wicket, and the batters will have to be patient to score runs. Afghanistan lost their last match against New Zealand here.

3/8

A look at the head-to-head record

The sides have so far locked horns in seven ODIs with the Men in Green emerging winners every single time. Pakistan thrashed Afghanistan 3-0 in a bilateral ODI series a couple of months back. Before that series, the two Asian sides last met in ODIs in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Pakistan won that thrilling encounter by three wickets.

4/8

Which team can ace the spin challenge?

Though Pakistan boast a better side on the paper, Afghanistan are ahead of them in terms of spin-bowling strength. The trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman can wreak havoc on the spin-friendly Chennai track. Moreover, Pakistan's bowlers have been woefully out of touch lately. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam will hold the key for Pakistan in the batting department.

5/8

A look at the two probable XIs

Pakistan probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Afghanistan probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

6/8

Here are the key performers

Rizwan has scored 922 runs in ODIs this year at 70.92. Shaheen Afridi claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul in his preceding outing against Australia. Rashid Khan's ODI bowling average (19.91) is the second-best among full-member team bowlers with at least 50 wickets. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fiery 80 was instrumental to Afghanistan's famous win over England.

7/8

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Imam-ul-Haq (C), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi (VC), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

8/8