World Cup: Injured Hardik Pandya likely to miss NZ clash

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:17 am Oct 20, 202310:17 am

Pandya seemingly sustained an ankle injury (Source: X/@BCCI)

Hardik Pandya is set to miss India's next 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup game against New Zealand to be played in Dharamsala on October 22. The all-rounder hobbled out of the ground after delivering just three balls in his first over against Bangladesh on Thursday (October 20). Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury, did not return to the field. Here are further details.

Pandya to get treatment at NCA

As per Indian Express, Pandya will head to the NCA in Bengaluru to regain match fitness. "The medical team assessed his ankle scan report and it looks he will be fine by taking an injection," a BCCI official said. "The BCCI consulted a specialist doctor in England and they too were of the similar opinion. He will be missing the next game."