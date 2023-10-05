Jos Buttler completes 7,000 runs in List A cricket: Stats

England skipper Jos Buttler has raced past 7,000 runs in List A cricket. The dashing wicketkeeper-batter accomplished the feat with his 11th run in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Buttler is one of the most dangerous players going around in white-ball cricket and his ODI record state the same. Here we look at his stats.

A look at Buttler's journey

Buttler made his List A debut for Somerset in 2009. On the back of some impressive performances in domestic cricket, the swashbuckler made his ODI debut in 2012 and what followed next is not hidden from anyone. Buttler went from strength to strength and played an instrumental role in transforming England into giants in white-ball cricket.

Buttler's staggering List A numbers

Buttler took 241 games to get the 7,000-run mark in List A cricket. Despite batting lower in the order, the 33-year-old averages over 44 in the format with his strike rate being over 118. The tally includes 41 fifties and 13 tons with 162* being his highest score. Behind the wickets, Buttler has affected 303 dismissals in the format (263 catches, 40 stumpings).

Only batter with this double

Over 4,820 of Buttler's runs have come in 170 ODIs at a 41-plus average. The tally includes 11 tons and 25 fifties. His strike rate of 118-plus is the third-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. Buttler is also the only player with a 35-plus average and 110-plus strike rate in ODIs (Minimum: 1,000 runs).

Buttler's power-packed numbers

The top-three fastest ODI tons by an England batter belong to Buttler (46, 47, and 50 balls respectively). Overall, five of Buttler's 11 ODI tons have come under 65 balls. Eight of Buttler's ODI centuries have come while batting at number five or lower. No other batter has as many or more hundreds at these positions.