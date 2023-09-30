Mahmudullah: Decoding the Bangladesh batter's stats in ODI cricket

Mahmudullah: Decoding the Bangladesh batter's stats in ODI cricket

Mahmudullah also completed 10,000 international runs for Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah completed 5,000 runs in ODI cricket. The 37-year-old needed only a run to reach the milestone and he reached it in the third ODI against New Zealand. He took a single off Lockie Ferguson's bowling in the 16th over. Mahmudullah scored a 21-run knock in that match to become the fourth Bangladesh player with 5,000-plus runs. We decode his stats.

Fourth Bangladeshi batter to complete 5,000 ODI runs

As mentioned, Mahmudullah became only the fourth Bangladeshi batter to complete 5,000 runs in ODI cricket. Only the likes of Tamim Iqbal (8,357), Mushfiqur Rahim (7,406), and Shakib Al Hasan (7,384) are ahead of the experienced 37-year-old. Mahmudullah also owns the fourth-most ODI fifties for Bangladesh, slamming 27 half-centuries. Only Tamim (56) and Shakib (55) have smashed 50-plus half-centuries while Rahim has smashed 46.

A look at his career across formats

The 37-year-old has amassed 2,914 runs in 50 Test matches at an average of 33.5. He has slammed 16 fifties and five centuries. Mahmudullah owns 5,020 runs in 221 ODIs at 35.4. The veteran has compiled 27 half-centuries and three tons in this format. Lastly, he has returned with 2,122 in 121 T20Is at 23.6. Mahmudullah has hammered six fifties in the shortest format.

Mahmudullah completes 10,000 international runs

Mahmudullah completed 10,000 international runs in the second ODI against the Kiwis. He became the fourth Bangladesh batter to complete 10,000 international runs. Only the likes of Tamim (15,192), Rahim (14,459) and Shakib (14,220) are ahead of Mahmudullah, who has amassed 10,056 in 392 matches at 31.52. The veteran is only a single fifty away from completing 50 international half-centuries.

Second-highest partnership for Bangladesh in ODIs

Mahmudullah has been exceptional for Bangladesh in ODIs. His 224-run partnership with Shakib for the fifth wicket against New Zealand in 2017 is the second-highest partnership for Bangladesh. They are only behind Tamim and Litton Das's 292-run opening stand against Zimbabwe in 2020.

ODIs: Mahmudullah's home, away and neutral venue runs

Mahmudullah has amassed 2,368 runs in 111 home matches at an average of 34.31. The 37-year-old has slammed 16 half-centuries in these fixtures. The veteran has compiled 1,694 runs in 78 away (home of opposition) at 32.57. He has hammered seven fifties and a solitary century. He has returned with 958 runs in 32 neutral-venue matches at 45.61 (50s: 4, 100s: 2).

Mahmudullah gets the World Cup call-up

Despite not being a starter for the majority of the year, Mahmudullah's recent performances have made sure that he finds a place in Bangladesh's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup squad. Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan.