Bangladesh thrash Ireland in 3rd ODI, seal series 2-0: Stats

Mar 23, 2023

Bangladesh won the third ODI by 10 wickets (Source: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh thrashed Ireland in the 3rd ODI in Sylhet to seal the three-match series 2-0. The hosts chased 102 after bowling out Ireland. Openers Tamim Iqbal (40*) and Litton Das (50*) got Bangladesh home in 13 overs. Hasan Mahmud took a fifer, while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain shared five wickets. Bangladesh won the series opener, while the 2nd ODI was washed out.

Maiden ODI fifer for Mahmud

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden ODI fifer as the hosts bundled out Ireland. Notably, Mahmud handed Bangladesh the perfect start, claiming three scalps to reduce Ireland to 26/4. He came back to dismiss Curtis Campher and Graham Hume to complete a five-wicket haul. Mahmud claimed bowling figures of 5/32 in 8.1 overs, including a maiden.

Mahmud bowls an excellent spell versus Ireland

Mahmud dismissed Stephen Doheny, who gained an edge after pushing a delivery with no foot movement. A length ball that nipped back sharply saw Paul Stirling get trapped LBW. Another ball which shaped back in saw Harry Tector for a 3-ball duck. Campher (36) showed character before Mahmud broke his resistance with a short ball. Hume was the final nail in the coffin.

Third Bangladesh bowler to take an ODI fifer versus Ireland

Mahmud has become the third Bangladesh bowler to take a fifer versus Ireland in ODIs after Farhad Reza and Abu Jayed. Mahmud now holds the best bowling spell in Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI matches (5/32). The right-arm seamer made his ODI debut in January 2021 against West Indies. He now has 13 ODI scalps from eight matches at an average of 22.15.

Only Irish batters to score in double figures

It is worth noting that Tucker and Campher were the only Irish batters to have scored in double figures in the 3rd ODI. Tucker scored a 31-ball 28, while Campher added 36 off 48 balls.

Ireland post their lowest ODI score versus Bangladesh

Ireland posted their lowest ODI score versus Bangladesh. Interestingly, eight of their 101 runs were recorded as Extras. For Bangladesh, besides Mahmud, the likes of Taskin Ahmed (3/26) and Ebadot Hossain (2/29) did well.