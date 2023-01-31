Sports

BCB appoints Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach: Details here

BCB appoints Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 31, 2023, 09:20 pm 2 min read

Last month, Russell Domingo stepped down as Bangladesh's head coach with immediate effect (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board, on Tuesday, said that Chandika Hathurusingha has been named as the new head coach for a two-year period. Hathurusingha, who was earlier the head coach of Bangladesh from 2014 to 2017, is expected to join the set-up in February. However, it's not confirmed which formats Hathurusingha would be in charge of, with S Sriram in charge of the T20I side.

Bangladesh's performance under Hathurusingha

In his previous coaching tenure as Bangladesh coach, the side had won the ODI series against India, Pakistan, and South Africa. Bangladesh also achieved Test victories versus Sri Lanka, England, and Australia. Notably, Bangladesh also reached the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017.

'I'm looking forward to working with the players once again'

"It's an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again. I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I'm looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes," he said in a press release.

Domingo had resigned as Bangladesh's head coach

Last month, Russell Domingo stepped down as Bangladesh's head coach with immediate effect. While his tenure was till the 2023 ODI World Cup, the South African made a premature exit. Under Domingo, the Tigers clinched the home T20I series against Australia and New Zealand last year. They also earned a maiden Test win in New Zealand and an ODI series win in South Africa.