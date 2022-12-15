Sports

BAN vs IND: Pacer Jaydev Unadkat joins Test squad

BAN vs IND: Pacer Jaydev Unadkat joins Test squad

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 15, 2022, 07:52 pm 2 min read

Jaydev Unadkat can play his first Test in over 10 years (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian seamer Jaydev Unadkat joined Team India's Test squad in Chattogram after clearing his visa formalities. Unadkat, who received a Test call-up after over 10 years, could not travel to Bangladesh for the series opener due to visa issues. He finally reached Chattogram on Day 2 of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and India. Unadkat had replaced the injured Mohammed Shami in the squad.

Indian players welcome Unadkat

Why does this story matter?

Unadkat was included in India's Test squad for the Bangladesh series in place of Shami.

The shoulder injury of Shami, one of the finest Test pacers going around, had hampered India's plans.

Hence, Unadkat has big boots to fill and he would be determined to make a mark if given an opportunity.

He recently guided Saurashtra to the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2022-23 title.

Unadkat can enter the record books

If he gets to play either of the two Tests, Unadkat will break Parthiv Patel's record of the lengthiest gap between two Tests by an Indian cricketer. The latter made a comeback in November 2016, having played his previous Test in August 2008. Meanwhile, Unadkat played his only Test in December 2010 against South Africa, where he went wicketless.

A look at his international numbers

Unadkat has represented India across formats. The left-armer played seven ODIs in 2013, scalping eight wickets at 26.12. His economy rate reads just over 4 (4.02). In T20Is, he has picked up 14 wickets in 10 games, with his economy rate being 8.68. The 31-year-old hasn't played for India since March 2018. Unadkat has a vicious slower ball that deceives the batters.

His phenomenal record in First-Class cricket

Unadkat has been a force to reckon with in First-Class cricket. In his 96-match career, the fast bowler has scalped 353 wickets at 23.04. The tally includes 20 five-wicket hauls and as many as five 10-fers. His tally of 67 scalps in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy is only second to Bihar's Ashutosh Aman (68) in a season. He guided Saurashtra to glory that season.

Will Unadkat play in Dhaka?

India entered the 1st Test with two seamers - Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel are the three spinners. With this move, India are in a commanding position in the match. After scoring 404, India reduced Bangladesh to 133/8 on Day 2. It remains to be seen if Unadkat plays the second Test, starting December 22 in Dhaka.