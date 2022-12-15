Sports

BAN vs IND,1st Test: Visitors bowled out for 404

Bangladesh have bowled out India on 404 in the ongoing 1st Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Ebadot Hossain removed the dangerous Shreyas Iyer early on Day 2. However, R Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40) took India past 350 thereafter. Earlier, a century-plus stand by Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara had kept India afloat after they lost four quick wickets.

India's top scorer in 1st innings

Pujara emerged as India's top scorer in the first innings. The top-order batter once again showed his class when India were in a spot of bother. Pujara held his ground while KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant departed. Pujara completed his 34th half-century in Test cricket. Taijul Islam dismissed Pujara for 90 (203) toward Day 1's end.

Fourth Test fifty for Iyer

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer completed his fourth Test half-century on Day 1. He came to the crease when India were tottering on 112/4. Unlike his recent few knocks, Iyer gave an exhibition of resilience. He remained patient throughout the day besides punishing poor deliveries. Interestingly, he was dropped twice in the innings. Iyer played 192 balls for his 86 (10 fours).

Ashwin, Kuldeep share a 92-run stand

India were tottering on 293/7 after losing Iyer in the morning session on Day 2. However, Ashwin and Kuldeep joined forces to repair the damage. The duo added 92 runs, taking India past 350. Ashwin slammed his 13th half-century in Test cricket. He scored 58 off 113 balls before falling to Mehidy Hasan. Meanwhile, Kuldeep managed a defiant 40 (114).

How did Day 1 pan out?

India compiled 278/6 against Bangladesh on Day 1. A 149-run stand by Pujara and Iyer powered the visitors after Bangladesh reduced them to 48/3. Earlier, Rishabh Pant helped India recover with a 45-ball 46. Taijul took three scalps for Bangladesh, including the crucial wicket of Pujara in the final session. Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Axar Patel on the final ball of the day.

What about Bangladesh bowlers?

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers in the first innings. He took four wickets for 112 runs in 31.5 overs, including six maidens. As stated, he dismissed Axar on the final ball yesterday. Taijul Islam too scalped four wickets for 133 runs in 46 overs. Seamers Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took a wicket apiece.