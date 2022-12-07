Sports

Mehidy Hasan Miraz slams his maiden ODI ton: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 07, 2022, 04:21 pm 2 min read

Mehidy Hasan returned unbeaten on 100

An astonishing knock by Mehidy Hasan Miraz powered Bangladesh to 271/7 in the 2nd ODI against India at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. He slammed his maiden ODI ton having accelerated in the last five overs. Mehidy shared a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah, rescuing Bangladesh from 69/6. The former also starred in Bangladesh's one-wicket win in the 1st ODI.

A record-breaking knock

While Mehidy was watchful initially, he launched a counter-attack in the last five overs of the innings. The right-handed batter slammed his maiden century in ODIs in the final over. Mehidy has become just the second player to have slammed an ODI ton batting at number eight or lower. He finished with an unbeaten 100 off 83 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes).

Another feat for Mehidy

Mehidy now has the joint-highest score by a player batting at number eight or lower in ODI cricket. He emulated the feat achieved by Ireland's Simi Singh. The latter slammed an unbeaten 100 against South Africa in Dublin last year.

An incredible partnership!

Mehidy and Mahmudullah registered the second-highest seventh-wicket ODI partnership for Bangladesh. They broke the record of Imrul Kayes and Mohammad Saifuddin, who shared a 127-run stand against Zimbabwe in 2018. Notably, Mehidy was also involved in Bangladesh's highest seventh-wicket ODI stand (174* with Afif Hossain). Mehidy and Mahmudullah also have the highest partnership (148) for any wicket against India in ODI cricket.