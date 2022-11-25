Sports

New Zealand overpower India in 1st ODI: Key takeaways

Written by V Shashank Nov 25, 2022, 04:46 pm 3 min read

New Zealand hammered India with seven wickets in hand in the first of three-match ODI series. Skipper Kane Williamson and wicket-keeper Tom Latham proved to be a handful for the visitors in the 307-run chase. Earlier, India racked up 306/7, riding on quality knocks from Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer (80) wreaked havoc in the later stages. We look at the takeaways.

New Zealand’s 50th ODI win versus India

New Zealand couldn't have asked for a better way to register their 50th win over the Men in Blue in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, the Black Caps have been on the losing end on 55 occasions (NR: 5, Tied: 1). Interestingly, NZ have won their last five ODI matches against India, starting with the 18-run triumph in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup triumph.

New Zealand have been a force at home

It was yet another clinical show by the hosts as they stamped their 13th consecutive win in ODIs played at home, starting February 2019. As per Cricbuzz, they bettered their previous best (12 wins) stitched from January-December 2015. NZ will be determined to extend the streak in the second and third ODIs in Hamilton and Christchurch, respectively.

Williamson and Latham keep the Indians at bay

With the score reading 88/3 in 19.5 overs, Williamson was joined by Latham (145*) and the pair troubled the Indians all along with a mammoth 221*-run stand for the fourth wicket. Interestingly, Williamson was going through a questionable run of form in limited-overs cricket. The talisman shrugged those aside with a mouth-dropping inning (94*), helping NZ overpower Dhawan & Co.

India lacked the edge with the ball

Bowling-wise, debutant Umran Malik (2/66) was threatening at first but NZ countered him well later on. Fellow debutant Arshdeep Singh (0/68) looked like a shadow of himself from the concluded T20 Internationals. Washington Sundar (0/42) was economical. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur (1/63) and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (0/67) were played on. Besides lacking experience, India didn't create wicket-taking opportunities, which proved fatal in the series opener.

Iyer solidifying his case in India’s batting order

Iyer proved yet again why he's indispensable in this format. India looked in turmoil in the middle overs, after being 160/4 within 33 overs. Iyer stitched a mammoth 94-run stand with Sanju Samson (36) before being involved in a quickfire 46-run partnership with Sundar. Iyer, who bashed his fifth fifty of the year, managed eight boundaries before Tim Southee's slower one got him out.

Latham takes Thakur to the cleaners

Latham, who was batting on 77(70), blasted an economical-looking Thakur to bring up his 7th ton in the format. The left-handed batter smoked a six off the very first ball, followed by four fours and a single off the last ball. Interestingly, Thakur's figures read 1/29 in seven overs. However, he conceded 23 runs besides two extras to tally 54/1 in eight overs.