T20 WC Semi-final, NZ vs PAK: Williamson elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 09, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first semi-final (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand and Pakistan will square off in the first semi-final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Kiwis qualified for the last four as the top-ranked side from Group 1. Meanwhile, Pakistan reached the semis after Netherlands stunned South Africa. NZ skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Teams Here are the two teams

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi. New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host this contest on November 9. The track here has been traditionally good for batting, with the average first-innings score being 168. Teams batting first have won 11 of the 18 T20Is here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 28 times in T20I cricket, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head series 17-11. Notably, Pakistan have won three of the last four T20Is against New Zealand. They won the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, defeating the Black Caps in the final. As far as the T20 WC is concerned, Pakistan lead NZ 4-2. Pakistan defeated the Kiwis in the 2021 edition.

Performers Williamson is NZ's leading T20I run-scorer against Pakistan

Williamson is New Zealand's leading run-scorer in T20Is against Pakistan. He has smashed 538 runs from 18 games at a strike rate of 116.95 against them. In the bowling segment, Southee has taken 28 wickets with the best bowling performance of 5/18. Meanwhile, Babar averages 44.87 against the Black Caps in T20I cricket. Rauf owns 14 T20I wickets against NZ.