Sports

T20 WC: Netherlands defeat South Africa; India through to semis

T20 WC: Netherlands defeat South Africa; India through to semis

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 06, 2022, 08:59 am 3 min read

Netherlands pulled off another upset (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In one of the biggest upsets of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa were handed a 13-run defeat by Netherlands. The Dutch side put up a stunning show as the tournament witnessed yet another unexpected result. SA failed to chase down 159 and subsequently got eliminated from the semi-final race. With this result, India have been assured of a berth in semis.

Summary How did the match pan out?

Netherlands posted 158/4 after being put on to bat first at the Adelaide Oval. While Colin Ackermann was the side's highest run-scorer, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd and Tom Cooper played crucial knocks. In reply, SA lost wickets at regular intervals as Dutch bowlers put up a brilliant show. With figures of 3/9, Brandon Glover was the stand-out performer. South Africa were restricted to 145/8.

Openers Highest opening partnership for Netherlands in Super 12

The Dutch side embraced the challenge of batting first as their openers were brilliant in the powerplay. While O'Dowd took his time to get settled, Myburgh went after the bowlers from the first delivery. The duo recorded the maiden fifty-plus opening partnership for Netherlands in the Super 12 stage of the competition, having added 58 runs. O'Dowd and Myburgh scored 29 and 37, respectively.

Information O'Dowd goes atop the run-scoring chart

During the course of his knock, O'Dowd became the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He scored 242 runs in eight games at an average and strike rate of 34.57 and 112.56 respectively. O'Dowd also smashed a couple of fifties.

Information Crucial knock from Cooper and Ackermann

Cooper and Ackermann handled the mantle of run-scoring after the departure of openers. The former was aggressive in the middle overs as he scored a 19-ball 36 (4s: 2, 6s: 1). Ackermann returned unbeaten after scoring 41 off 26 deliveries (4s: 3, 6s: 2).

Information Another dismal performance from SA openers

SA openers Quinton de Kock (13) and Temba Bavuma (20) added 21 runs for the first wicket in the game. After adding an unbeaten 51 in SA's opener against Zimbabwe, the Proteas openers recorded 2, 3, 1 and 21 in their subsequent four outings.

Glover Brandon Glover delivers stupendous spell

While most of the Netherlands bowlers were brilliant on the day, Brandon Glover was the stand-out performer. The right-arm pacer took three wickets in two overs and gave away just nine runs. His figures of 3/9 are best by a Dutch bowler in the ongoing tournament. Notably, he dismissed dashers like David Miller, Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell.

Scenarios What SA's defeat mean to other teams?

The Proteas side has been knocked out with this shocking defeat. As mentioned above, India, who are leading the Group 1 standings, have now officially qualified for the semi-finals. SA's defeat also means that the contest between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be a virtual qualifier. While the winner of the contest will go through the semis, the loser will get knocked out.