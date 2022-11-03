Sports

T20 WC, PAK vs SA: Babar Azam elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 03, 2022, 01:05 pm 2 min read

Pakistan are on the cusp of getting eliminated (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan will meet South Africa in a crucial Super 12 Group 2 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Besides winning their remaining matches, Babar Azam's men rely upon other results to qualify for the semi-finals. On the other hand, the Proteas are undefeated in the tournament so far. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat.

Teams Here are the two teams

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host this fixture on Thursday (November 3). The track here has been fruitful for batters as the average first-innings score reads 167. Teams batting first have won 10 of the 16 T20Is here so far. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (Paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

Pakistan are narrowly ahead of SA in terms of head-to-head record in T20 Internationals (11-10). The two sides last met in a four-match T20I series in April 2021. Visitors Pakistan put up a dominant show and clinched the series 3-1. In T20 World Cups, the Men in Green have defeated the Proteas side in all their previous three meetings.

Performers Who are the key performers?

With 888 runs in 21 games, Mohammad Rizwan is currently the second-highest run-getter in T20Is this year. Rilee Rossouw has smashed 340 runs in nine T20Is since his comeback to the national team. Anrich Nortje's 4/10 against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament are the best figures by a Proteas bowler in T20 WCs. Shadab Khan has taken three-fers in his last two outings.