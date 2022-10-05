Sports

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 05, 2022, 12:33 pm 3 min read

Quinton de Kock has slammed 1,013 ODI runs against India at 63.31 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After clinching the T20I series 2-1, India will look to extend their dominance over South Africa in the ODI leg. Most of the Team India regulars have been rested for the series, while the fresh faces will have the opportunity. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team, and all eyes are on India's initial XI. Here is the match preview.

IND vs SA South Africa favorites to clinch the ODI leg

Temba Bavuma's men are touted favorites as they have the services of many of their prominent players. Quinton de Kock and David Miller were among the runs in the T20I series and won't mind replicating their heroics. For India, eyes will be on Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and Deepak Chahar Shardul Thakur must be eyeing to make a mark as an all-rounder.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the first of the three ODIs on October 6. The average first-innings score at this venue has been 231. Neither India nor South Africa have previously played ODIs at this venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (1:30 PM IST).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record (ODI)

South Africa lead India 49-35 in terms of head-to-head record in this format. Earlier this year, the Proteas thrashed India 3-0 in the home ODI series. South Africa's last ODI series win in India was recorded in 2015. India, however, have tasted victories in their last four ODI series. South Africa drew against England and lost to Bangladesh in their last two ODI series.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj. South Africa (Probable XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Shubman Gill has been in staggering form this year, having scored 450 runs in six ODIs (100s: 1, 50s: 3). Kuldeep Yadav has taken 18 wickets in seven ODIs against SA (two four-fers). Shikhar Dhawan has mustered 967 ODI runs against SA at 50.89 (100s: 3, 50s: 6). Quinton de Kock has slammed 1,013 ODI runs against India at 63.31 (100s: 6, 50s: 13).

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill (VC), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Kagiso Rabada. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Janneman Malan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Deepak Chahar, Kagiso Rabada (VC), Tabraiz Shamsi.