India beat Australia in 3rd T20I, seal series 2-1

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 25, 2022, 10:36 pm 3 min read

Kohli and SKY hammered fifties (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat Australia in the 3rd T20I on Sunday to seal the three-match series 2-1. Australia managed 186/7 in 20 overs, riding on fifties from Cameron Green and Tim David. For India, Axar Patel claimed three wickets. In response, India saw Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli smash match-winning fifties as the hosts held on to claim a famous win. Here's more.

IND vs AUS How did the match pan out?

Green have Australia the desired start, hammering 52 runs himself as the Aussies managed 66/2 in the PP overs. India fought back in the middle overs, picking up four scalps and conceding 56. David and Daniel Sams played some big shots to help Australia finish on 186/7. In response, India lost both their openers cheaply before Kohli and SKY took over. India won thereafter.

Green T20Is: Green slams fastest fifty versus India

As per Cricbuzz, Green (21-ball 52) now holds the fastest fifty versus India (19 balls). He broke the record of Johnson Charles (20 balls) in 2016. Meanwhile, Kumar Sangakkara is the third-fastest (21 balls) 2009. Green now has the joint fourth-fastest for Australia in T20Is. 52 runs by Green is the most by a batter in powerplay overs in a T20I game against India. He surpassed Johnson Charles' 51 runs in Lauderhill in 2016.

David Tim David smashes his maiden T20I fifty for Australia

David smashed two fours and four sixes during his stay. He struck at 200.00 before ultimately perishing against Harshal Patel in the final over. David has amassed 503 runs across 14 T20Is. He has an average of 41.92. He now has four half-centuries. David has a SR of 159.18. This was his first T20I fifty for Australia (3 matches).

IND bowlers Key numbers for the Indian bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/39) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) have both raced to 85 scalps. They have equaled the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal and former Pakistan duo Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal respectively. Axar Patel claimed 3/33. He now has 29 scalps at 22.68. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah (0/50) registered his most-expensive spell, surpassing 2/47 in 4 overs versus West Indies.

Surya SKY has no limits!

Suryakumar Yadav showed his character, hammering a 35-ball 69. He brought up his fifty from just 29 balls. SKY pummelled five fours and five maximums, striking at 191.67. He smashed his 7th fifty. Surya now has 926 runs at 37.04. He has gone past 50 fours in the format (54). He has also hit 83 fours.

Do you know? 33rd fifty for Kohli; 8th versus Australia

Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock, smashing a fifty. He now has 33 fifties and a century in the format. Kohli also hit his 8th fifty versus the Aussies. He averages over 55 versus Australia.