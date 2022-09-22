Sports

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 22, 2022, 02:18 pm 3 min read

Can Axar be India's chief contributor? (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and Australia face each other in the second T20I on Friday in Nagpur. The hosts are in a must-win situation after failing to defend a score of 208 in the first encounter. Rohit Sharma-led India will be wanting to improve their bowling, in particular. Death bowling continues to be a worry. For the Aussies, they need to get the basics right. Here's more.

Details Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The pitch will assist batters especially the side batting first. One can expect the surface to slow down a little as the match progresses. Ideally, the side batting first will look to get a desired total. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah likely to play second T20I

India's premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, is likely to play the second T20I against Australia. Bumrah, who was included in India's squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, missed the series opener. The 28-year-old was also ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. Bumrah is likely to replace senior pacer Umesh Yadav in the second T20I.

India India seek a response with the ball

India will need a perfect response after being bullied with the ball by the Aussie batters towards the death. With Bumrah back, there will be some much needed respite. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can also bowl mainly in the PP overs. A lot will ride on Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel as the spin options. Hardik Pandya as the 4th pacer needs to be spot on.

Aussies Australia are the favorites

After a solid win in the first game, Australia go into this tie as the favorites. With plenty of match winners and a deep batting line-up, the world champions will back themselves. Seeing Cameron Green open the innings is a breath of fresh air. With the ball, Josh Hazlewood is the main bet. He can set the tone for the Aussies.

Probable XI Probable playing XI of both the sides

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (captain), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

H2H record Here is the head-to-head record

India and Australia last engaged in a T20I series in December 2020. The Men in Blue defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under, winning the first two games. India had won the one-off T20I against Australia at home in 2007 and 2013. The 2017 series was drawn, while Australia triumphed in 2019 (2-0). India have a win-loss record of 13-10 against Australia in T20Is (NR: 1).

Stat attack Key records which can be registered

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch has slammed 344 fours in the format. He can reach the mark of 350 and become the first player to do so. Glenn Maxwell has smashed 99 sixes and is one shy of 100. Steve Smith has scored 963 runs and is 37 short of the 1,000-run mark. Hardik Pandya (955) can also race to 1,000 runs for India.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Dream11 Fantasy option 1: KL Rahul (vc), Cameron Green (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Axar Patel, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah. Dream11 Fantasy option 2: KL Rahul, Cameron Green (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Axar Patel, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.