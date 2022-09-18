Sports

India Women thrash England Women in 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 18, 2022, 10:34 pm 3 min read

Smriti Mandhana added 96 runs for the second wicket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women scripted a seven-wicket win over England Women to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Sunday. Smriti Mandhana (91) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made light work of the 228-run chase (232/3). Yastika Bhatia's fifty deserves praise as well. Earlier, all-rounder Alice Davidson Richards (50*) top-scored to save England from a humiliating total (227/7). Here are the key stats.

ODI How did the 1st ODI pan out?

Opting to bowl, Indian spinners bowled tight lengths to put the hosts under the pump. They forced inroads at frequent intervals, reducing England to 94/5 in 26.6 overs. Wyatt and Richards then added 34 runs to steady their ship. Later, a 49*-run stand between Richards and Charlotte Dean got England to a respectable total. India stumbled early on but got the job done.

Duo Mandhana, Harmanpreet overpower England Women

Mandhana extended her rich form in England to clobber her 24th half-century in the format and seventh against England. She belted 10 fours and a six before clipping a fuller delivery straight to Davidson Richards at mid-on. Mandhana's 99-ball 91 raced her to 2,983 WODI runs at 43.23. Meanwhile, Kaur smacked her 17th ODI fifty and fifth versus England.

Fifty 4th ODI fifty for Bhatia

Bhatia scored in tandem with Mandhana and fetched a 96-run stand for the second wicket to curtail the chase. She bashed a 47-ball 50, her fourth in the format. The number three batter hit eight fours and a six before Dean bowled her out in the 18th over. She has raced past 450 runs (452), averaging 28.25.

Duo Richards, Wyatt keep Indians at bay

Wyatt fetched a clutch 50-ball 43, laced with three fours and striking at 86.00. She missed out on her fourth ODI fifty but her knock got England close to 130. She now has 1,587 runs across 97 WODIs. Playing only her third one-dayer, Richards clobbered a career-best 61-ball 50*. It was her maiden fifty in WODIs. She now has 61 runs at 61.00.

Bowlers Indian bowlers ink these numbers

Veteran Goswami claimed 1/20 in 10 overs, including two maidens. An inswinger bowled around middle and leg stump got Tammy Beaumont out LBW in the ninth over. She now has 253 ODI scalps at 21.98. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma snared 2/33 to tally 89 wickets at 29.96. Meanwhile, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, and Sneh Rana pocketed a wicket each.

Do you know? Goswami clocks this record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Goswami, who is playing her final series in international cricket, bettered Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick (23) to become the highest ODI wicket-taker against England Women in England. She now holds 24 scalps at 26.20.

Do you know? Goswami scripts this unique record

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Goswami played her first ODI game for India without Mithali Raj in the team. Notably, the duo shared 201 ODIs among themselves between 2002-2022.