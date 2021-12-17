Sports Shafali trains with men's players to improve short-ball game

Dec 17, 2021

Shafali Verma made her T20I debut in 2019

Shafali Verma became an overnight sensation following her swashbuckling innings in the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy for Velocity. Subsequently, she was called in India's national set-up and was handed her T20I debut in 2019. Two years after her international debut, Shafali is aware of the need to constantly enhance and evolve her game. Currently, she is focused on improving her short-ball game.

Shafali along with Smriti Mandhana have formed the most explosive opening duo in women's cricket in the last 24 months, having made her debut at 15. Despite her intimidating approach, Shafali was seen backing away against short balls during India's recent tours of England and Australia. But, she is not ready to let it be her unbecoming and is currently working on it.

Shafali made her debut against South Africa in Surat

To overcome her shortcomings, the 17-year-old is facing 200 to 250 balls from the Under-25 men's bowlers. She is undergoing her training under the watchful eyes of her coach Ashwani Kumar at Shri Ram Narain Cricket Academy of Gurugram. Other than, negotiating the higher speed-balls from the men players on cemented, astroturf, and normal wickets, she is also facing throwdowns.

Shafali highlighted she needs to work on playing the short ball. "It feels good that I have been able to complete two years in international cricket but there is a long way to go. I know the areas of my game I need to get better at and one of them is playing the short ball," Shafali told PTI.

Shafali made her Test debut in 2021 vs England Women

So far, Shafali has played 28 T20Is for India, scoring 687 runs at an impressive strike rate of 142.53 and an average of 25.44. She has represented India in six ODIs, amassing 164 runs. The 17-year-old Shafali has donned the whites on two occasions. She has scored 242 runs in Test cricket at 60.50 (three fifties).

Heaping praises on the teenager, Shafali's coach Ashwani said that the former will improve her technique and game with time and experience. "We must not forget that she is still 17. Her dream Test debut shows that she has got the required technique to succeed at the highest level," Ashwani said.