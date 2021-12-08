Sports Big Bash League 2021/22: Andre Russell joins Melbourne Stars

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 03:33 pm

Andre Russell will join BBL franchise Melbourne Stars for five matches

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is set to join Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Stars side for five matches. The 33-year-old will play his first match of the ongoing BBL season as Stars take on Sydney Thunder at the MCG on Friday. Russell joins the set-up after Stars added Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf. The Caribbean all-rounder will play his first BBL season since 2017.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Russell solidifies the bench strength of Stars, who are without Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joe Burns, and Billy Stanlake. The former returns to Australia's premier T20 league after spending three seasons with Sydney Thunder (2014-17). Russell was a part of Thunder's title-winning campaign in the 2015/16 edition. He is one of the greatest all-rounders in T20 cricket at present.

Information Russell has a strike rate of 166.29 in the BBL

As of now, Russell has smashed 296 runs from 17 innings at a staggering strike rate of 166.29 in the BBL. The star all-rounder has also accounted for 23 wickets. He averages an impressive 23.39 with the ball.

T20s Russell's numbers in T20 cricket

Over the years, Russell has smashed 6,430 runs from 387 T20 games at a strike rate of 169.56. He has hammered 512 sixes and 439 fours in the format. Besides, Russell also owns 343 T20 wickets at an average of 25.69. The Caribbean all-rounder holds the record for registering a century and a hat-trick in a single T20 game (against Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL).

Form Russell hasn't fared well lately

Russell hasn't fared well with the bat of late. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, he mustered 25 runs from five innings and claimed three wickets. Russell returned after recovering from his hamstring injury, which he sustained in the second leg of the Indian Premier League. He would want to do well for the Stars, who are eyeing their first BBL title.