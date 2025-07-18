Bowlers with most wickets in Tests at Old Trafford, Manchester

The iconic Old Trafford cricket stadium in Manchester is set to play host to the 4th England versus India Test match. The 2025 England vs India Test series sees the hosts own a 2-1 lead from three matches played so far. Over the years, several bowlers have enjoyed bowling at this venue. On the same note, here are bowlers with most wickets in Manchester.

#1 Alec Bedser - 51 wickets Alec Bedser owns the most Test wickets at Old Trafford, Manchester. He played here between 1946-1955. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 matches, Bedser claimed 51 scalps at 13.45. He picked 5 five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls in an innings. He also owns 2 10-wicket match hauls. Overall in Tests, the Englishman claimed 236 wickets at 24.89.

#2 Stuart Broad - 46 wickets Stuart Broad is next on this list with 46 Test wickets at Old Trafford, Manchester. Broad played 11 matches and boasts an average of 20.91. He owns 2 five-wicket hauls and one four-fer in an innings. Broad also managed 1 match haul of 10 wickets. Overall, Broad claimed 604 Test scalps at 27.68 from 167 matches.

#3 James Anderson - 38 wickets England maestro James Anderson did a reasonable job here at Old Trafford, Manchester. In 11 matches here, he claimed 38 scalps at an average of 23.57. Notably, he didn't take any fifer here. He picked two four-fers with the best of 4/38. Overall in Tests, Anderson went on to claim 704 wickets at 26.45 from 188 matches.