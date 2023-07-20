Ashes, 4th Test, Day 1: Australia compile 299/8; Woakes shines

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 20, 2023 | 03:51 am 2 min read

Woakes finished Day 1 of the fourth Test with 4/52 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The opening day of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester saw some exceptional performances from both teams. England bowlers had a great start to the day as they kept chipping with wickets. However, fifties from Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh have helped Australia end day 1 at 299/8. Chris Woakes had a fantastic day, finishing with a stunning four-fer. Here is the report.

Summary of Day 1

England won the toss and invited Australia to bat first. Australia lost Usman Khawaja early on but the Warner and Labuschagne consolidated but soon the former was dismissed. Most of the Aussie batters had starts but they couldn't convert it into a big score. Labuschagne and Marsh slammed the fifties, while Chris Woakes starred with 4/52. Australia survive day 1 at 299/8.

A gritty knock from Labuschagne

Labuschagne played a patient knock of 51 from 115 deliveries and was involved in three crucial partnerships. He added 46, 59 and 63 runs with David Warner, Steve Smith and Travis Head respectively, taking Australia beyond the 180-run mark. Notably, this was his 16th Test fifty and seventh against England. Overall, he has compiled 3,656 runs from 42 Test matches at 53.76.

Marsh continues to impress with the willow

Marsh slammed a stunning ton on his comeback in the last Test. He continued that form by smoking a fifty in this match. The all-rounder smashed his fourth Test fifty. Marsh stitched a 65-run partnership with Cameron Green to steady the Australia innings. But he was dismissed right after he reached 51 from 61 balls. Overall, Marsh has amassed 1,457 runs in 34 Tests.

Second pacer to scalp 600 Test wickets

Stuart Broad created history in Manchester as he completed 600 Test wickets by dismissing Travis Head. After James Anderson, Broad becomes the second pacer to achieve this milestone. Overall, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (688), and Anil Kumble (619) are ahead of him in terms of wickets. Broad finished the day with 2/68.

A great spell from Woakes

Just when Australia looked slightly settled after losing Khawaja early, Woakes dismissed Warner. He later came back to break another partnership by removing Green, who was trapped in front of the wickets. Four balls later, he found the edge of Marsh's willow and Jonny Bairstow held on to a stunning catch. The Woakes-Bairstow duo combined again to remove Alex Carey. He finished with 4/52.

