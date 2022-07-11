Sports

Sri Lanka thrash Australia, level Test series 1-1: Key stats

Sri Lanka claimed an emphatic win by an innings and 39 runs over Australia in the second and decisive Test in Galle on Monday. With the win, the hosts drew the two-match series by 1-1. Riding on Dinesh Chandimal's double-ton (206*), SL managed a mighty score of 554 in the first innings. Later, SL bowlers made short work of the Aussie batters (151).

Second Test How did the second Test pan out?

Australia managed 364 after electing to bat. Centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (104) and Steve Smith (145*) put the Aussies on track. Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya (6/118) shone for SL. The hosts put up a fight, courtesy of contributions from the top and middle-order. Chandimal played a substantial part in helping them take a 190-run lead. Later, Jayasuriya's six-fer humbled the visitors.

206* Chandimal floors the Aussie bowlers

Chandimal, who resumed his inning from 118* on Day 4, rallied his way to a maiden double-ton in Tests. The middle-order batter smacked back-to-back sixes off Mitchell Starc to bring up his double hundred in style. He remained unscathed in his marathon 326-ball 206*, belting 16 fours and five sixes. He has now raced to 4,665 Test runs at 42.02.

Partnerships Chandimal shares three pivotal stands

Chandimal put on an 83-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside veteran Angelo Mathews (52). Thereafter, he found able support in the form of Kamindu Mendis, who fell after making a well-made 137-ball 61. The duo look at ease against the Aussies and added 133 runs for the fifth wicket. Chandimal then scored a quick-fire 49 with Kasun Rajitha for the last wicket.

Prabath Twin five-fors for Prabath Jayasuriya

Prabath had a monstrous run in his debut Test. He had pocketed jaw-dropping figures worth 6/118 in the first innings. The slow-left arm orthodox extended his spree to the second innings, thereby obliterating the Aussie line-up. The wicket was turning square and the 31-year-old capitalized to punch another six-fer (6/59). That comprised the prized wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith.

86 30th Test fifty for Karunaratne

A decisive Test and crucial WTC points on offer called for a captain's knock. And, Karunaratne delivered what was expected of him. He clobbered 10 fours in his 165-ball 86 (first innings). Karunaratne looked set for a ton but was out LBW by Mitchell Swepson. He now has 5,905 runs at 39.89. Versus Australia, he has raced to 412 runs at 21.68.

Smith Smith proves a nuisance for Lankan bowlers

Smith couldn't have asked for a better occasion to end his century drought. He smashed his 28th Test ton in the first innings. He hit 16 fours en route to his 145* off 272 deliveries. However, the Aussie Run Machine was blown away by Jayasuriya on a duck in the second innings. Overall, Smith has raced to 8,161 runs at 60.00.

Labuschagne Seventh Test ton for Labuschagne

Labuschagne was right on the money in the series decider. He bashed a 156-ball 104 laced with 12 fours in the first innings. The number three batter looked steady in the second innings, compiling a decent 32. However, he was denied any heroics from an in-form Jayasuriya. Labuschagne has raced to 2,539 Test runs at 54.02. Against SL, he has 240 runs at 40.00.

Mendis 14th Test fifty for Mendis

Kusal Mendis was quite patient in his approach to tackling the Aussie bowlers. He ran a double off Travis Head to register his 14th fifty in this format. A jaffa from Nathan Lyon got him out LBW but not before he had managed 85 off 161 deliveries (nine fours). It was his 14th Test fifty. He now has 3,287 runs at 34.60.

Duo Key numbers for Mathews, Mendis

Angelo Mathews' return bolstered the Lankan line-up. He used his experience to crack his 38th fifty in whites. He scored 52 off 117 deliveries (four fours). Against Australia, he has compiled 692 runs at 40.70. Debutant Kamindu Mendis was crucial in the hosts' mind-boggling triumph. He scored seven fours in his 137-ball 61. Notably, it was his maiden fifty in the format.