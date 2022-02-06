Sports

Australia vs SL, T20I series: Here is the statistical preview

Australia vs SL, T20I series: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 06, 2022, 05:23 pm 2 min read

The five-T20Is will begin on February 11 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia and Sri Lanka are set to compete in a five-match T20I series in February. Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the series opener on February 11. The T20I series will be a lead-up to the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia this year. Sri Lanka last traveled to Australia in October 2019. Here is a statistical preview of the series.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have clashed in a total of 17 T20Is, with Australia winning nine of them. Sri Lanka have won eight of these encounters. Australia recently defeated the Lankans in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup (by seven wickets). They routed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the three-match series. In 2017, Sri Lanka won 2-1 (Down Under).

Do you know? Australia have won one series against SL at home

Australia have won only one series against Sri Lanka at home. They won 3-0 in October 2019. Before that, the Aussies lost three consecutive series. The Lankans won 1-0, 2-0, and 2-1 in 2010, 2013, and 2017, respectively.

Runs David Warner is the leading run-scorer for Australia against SL

David Warner is the leading run-scorer for Australia against Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals. He has smashed 512 runs from 13 matches at an incredible average of 56.88. The tally includes one century and five half-centuries. Warner is the only batter with over 500 runs in the shortest format. He is followed by Glenn Maxwell, who owns 286 T20I runs.

Information Fourth-fastest T20I century for Australia

In 2019, Warner smashed a century off 56 balls against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Adelaide Oval. It is the fourth-fastest ton for Australia in the shortest format. Aaron Finch has the fastest century for Australia in T20Is.

Wickets Zampa is the leading wicket-taker for Australia against SL (T20Is)

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is the leading wicket-taker for Australia against Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals. He has accounted for 16 wickets from eight matches at a phenomenal average of 10.62. He has an economy rate of 5.31. Zampa is followed by fast bowler Mitchell Starc (11) and Pat Cummins (10). Cummins was the highest wicket-taker in the 2019 series (6).