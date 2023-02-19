Sports

NZ vs ENG: Broad and Anderson script these records

Anderson and Broad have played 133 Tests together (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

James Anderson and Stuart Broad's fiery spells powered England to an emphatic 267-run win in the opening Test versus New Zealand, which was a Day-Night affair. During the game, the duo scripted history by becoming the pair with the most wickets in Tests. They now own 1,009 wickets as a pair in whites. Here we look at their stellar stats.

Stellar spells from Anderson, Broad

Anderson was at his best throughout the contest as he claimed figures worth 3/36 and 4/18 in the two innings. While he took important top-order wickets in the first innings, he ran through the tail in his second outing. Broad, who could only manage 1/72 in NZ's first innings, breathed fire with the new ball in the second outing and recorded 4/49.

The most successful pair in Tests

Anderson and Broad, who first played a Test together in March 2008, have so far played 133 matches together. In these games, Broad has accumulated 480 wickets at 28.08. Anderson has scalped 529 wickets in these appearances at 24.73. Meanwhile, the duo went past Australian legends Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, who claimed 1,001 wickets together in 104 Tests.

How have they fared versus NZ?

Broad now owns 89 wickets in 22 Tests against the Kiwis at 28.22. The tally includes four 5-wicket hauls. Only Warne (103) owns more Test wickets against New Zealand. Anderson is fourth on the same list, having scalped 81 wickets in 19 Tests versus NZ at 21.53. The tally includes five 5-wicket hauls and a 10-fer in a match.

A look at their overall stats

Broad has now raced to 571 wickets in 160 Tests at 27.74 (5W: 19, 10W: 3). His partner-in-crime Anderson now owns 682 wickets in 178 Tests at 25.94 (5W: 32, 10W: 3). While no other fast bowler owns more Test wickets than the England duo, Anderson and Broad sit third and fifth, respectively, in the list of the highest wicket-takers in the format.

Their stats in Day-Night Tests

Anderson and Broad have enjoyed operating with the pink cherry. The former has raced to 24 wickets in six Day-Night Tests at 16.25 (5W: 1). Broad owns 23 wickets in seven games at 26.26 in this regard.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, England made a stunning declaration on 325/9. Harry Brook (89) and Ben Duckett (84) made key contributions. In reply, NZ rallied to 306/10. Tom Blundell slammed 138. Devon Conway struck 77. England, in their second innings, posted 374 thanks to fifties from Brook, Root (57), and Ben Foakes (51). The hosts came nowhere near the target and were folded for 126.