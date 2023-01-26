Sports

India vs New Zealand, T20Is: Here is the statistical preview

After clinching the ODI leg 3-0, India are now gearing up to host New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, starting January 27. All-rounder Mitchell Santner will lead the Kiwis in the series in absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya will lead a bunch of fresh Indian faces. Here we look at the statistical preview of the series.

Here is the head-to-head record

India and New Zealand are neck-to-neck in terms of head-to-head record. The two sides have clashed in 22 T20Is, with India winning 12 of them. NZ have won nine, while one resulted in a tie. The Men in Blue routed the Kiwis 1-0 in their last bilateral T20I assignment, in 2022. NZ last won a bilateral T20I series versus India in 2019.

New Zealand's T20I record in India

The Black Caps have so far met India eight times in T20Is on Indian soil. While the hosts emerged winners five times, NZ clinched three matches. Overall, the Kiwis own six wins and as many defeats in T20Is in India.

Who are the in-form players?

Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational in T20Is, having mustered 1,578 runs at a strike rate of 180.34. With 90 wickets in 74 matches, Yuzvendra Chahal is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Glenn Phillips accumulated 716 T20I runs last year at 44.75, striking at 156.33. With 22 wickets in 17 games, Ish Sodhi is the highest wicket-taker versus India in T20Is.

Approaching milestones for Indian players

Suryakumar Yadav is eight hits away from completing 100 sixes in T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav is six scalps away from completing 50 wickets in the T20I format. Yuzvendra Chahal is 10 away from completing 100 T20I wickets. Washington Sundar needs a couple of dismissals to complete 50 wickets at the international level. Arshdeep Singh needs eight wickets to complete 100 dismissals in T20 cricket.

Approaching milestones for NZ players

Mitchell Santner requires 11 to complete 100 wickets in the format. Lockie Ferguson needs nine scalps to complete 50 wickets in T20Is. Daryl Mitchell requires 214 to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. Finn Allen is four hits away from completing 50 sixes in international cricket. Michael Bracewell is five scalps away from completing 50 T20I wickets.