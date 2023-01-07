Sports

PAK vs NZ: Decoding the Test stats of Sarfaraz Ahmed

PAK vs NZ: Decoding the Test stats of Sarfaraz Ahmed

Written by V Shashank Jan 07, 2023, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Sarfaraz Ahmed was adjudged Player of the Series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed was the stand-out performer in the concluded two-match Test series against New Zealand. He wound up as the leading run-getter and played a key role as Pakistan leveled the series (0-0). Sarfaraz, who replaced Mohammad Rizwan, made his return to whites after almost four years. He made his opportunities count, right from the opener. We look at his stats.

Player of the Series

Sarfaraz was adjudged the Player of the Series after bashing four successive fifty-plus scores in the series. Notably, it was his maiden Test series at home. His scores read: 86, 53, 78, and 118. The right-hander amassed 335 runs while averaging a phenomenal 83.75. Sarfaraz topped the scoring charts, with NZ opener Tom Latham (281) trailing him.

Sarfaraz averages 46.20 against New Zealand

Sarfaraz has now scored 693 runs across 10 Tests against New Zealand. He averages a stellar 46.20. He has hammered two hundreds and three fifties. He has clobbered 80 fours and a six.

Sarfaraz was one of Pakistan's saviors from the opening Test

In the opening Test, the veteran came out to bat at 110/4. He whipped 86 to get the hosts past 300. Pakistan were 100/4 in the second innings before Sarfaraz slammed a fiery 53. In the second Test, Pakistan's score read 182/4. Sarfaraz (78) then piloted them to 332. Babar's men were 77/4 before the 35-year-old struck 118 to save the Test.

Decoding Sarfaraz's Test numbers

Sarfaraz made his debut against Australia in 2010. He has since aggregated 2,992 runs in 51 matches. He has 21 fifties besides four tons. At home, Sarfaraz has scored 335 runs at 83.75, hitting three fifties and a hundred. Meanwhile, he has compiled 1,479 and 1,178 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 32.86 and 42.07, respectively.

Sarfaraz surpasses Pakistani greats

Sarfaraz smashed 335 runs in the series to tally 2,992 runs in his Test career. He has gone past the likes of Kamran Akmal (2,648), Moin Khan (2,741), Aamer Sohail (2,823), Ramiz Raja (2,833), Wasim Akram (2,898), Taufeeq Umar (2,963), and Saeed Ahmed (2,991). He is eight short of the 3,000-run mark in the longest format.