5 times when Shreyas Iyer rescued India in Tests

Written by V Shashank Dec 25, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

Shreyas Iyer was one of India's saviors in the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Chasing 145, India were 71/6 when Iyer walked out to bat. The right-hander stitched an enthralling 71*-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin for the eighth wicket, getting India home. This wasn't the only instance of the Mumbaikar putting up a clutch show for India in Test cricket.

Iyer bails out India in Dhaka

Bowling first, India folded Bangladesh on 227. India, however, had a shaky start and were down to 94/4. Iyer then joined hands with a ferocious-looking Rishabh Pant and the duo plundered 159 runs for the fifth wicket. The pair played a part as India snatched an 87-run lead (314/10). Iyer smacked 87 off 105 deliveries (4s: 10, 6s: 2), lifting India from the trenches.

Iyer comes to India's rescue in Chattogram

India stumbled in the first Test too (112/4 in 31.4 overs). They needed to keep the Tigers at a bay. Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara delivered the needful, stitching a 149-run partnership before the latter departed (261/5). Iyer got out next day after a well-struck 86 off 192 deliveries. India ended up scoring 404 in the first innings and eventually won by 188 runs.

Iyer dazzles on his Test debut against New Zealand

Iyer stood out on his Test debut in Kanpur. Electing to bat, India were 106/3 before Iyer stormed in. Iyer was unfazed as he clubbed 105 off 171 deliveries, tonking 13 fours and two maximums. It was his maiden ton in Tests. He had a short yet pivotal stand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane before a defining 121-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

Iyer's gutsy 65 stands out!

It was another mature knock from Iyer while playing only his second innings in the purest format. India (41/3) were in a spot of bother when the debutant arrived. Despite running out of partners, Iyer managed to carve a 125-ball 65. He ended up top-scoring for the hosts. He was noted for fetching pivotal stands with Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha, helping India reach 167/7.

Iyer obliterates the Lankan attack on offer

Iyer played a gem of a knock in the pink-ball Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Sri Lanka earlier this year. India were 86/4 after electing to bat. Iyer shone with a blistering 92 off 98 deliveries, whipping 10 fours and four maximums. He played with the tail-enders and was the last man to be dismissed (252/10). India eventually won by 238 runs.