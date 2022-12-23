Sports

Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test: Visitors lead by 80 runs

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 23, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

Iyer slammed his fifth half-century in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India gained a crucial 87-run lead on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. They were bundled out for 314, with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer slamming half-centuries. The former fell seven runs short of his sixth Test ton. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam took four wickets apiece for Bangladesh.

The summary of Day 2

India resumed the match with their overnight score of 19/0. They lost both KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in quick succession. India were reduced to 94-4 after losing both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Pant and Iyer then shared a 159-run stand, handing India the required stability. However, the Indian innings folded for 314 with a lower-order collapse. Bangladesh finished with 7-0(6) at stumps.

Pant continues with his acceleration

Pant arrived in the middle when India were tottering on 72/3. India lost their top four before the 100-run mark. Pant then joined forces with Iyer, sharing a 100-plus stand. The duo took India past 200 in the second session. Pant brought up his half-century off just 49 balls. He finished with 93 off 105 balls (7 fours, 5 sixes).

Pant completes 650 Test runs in 2022

Pant now has over 650 runs in Test cricket this year. He has touched this mark in the format for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper to do so. Pant amassed 748 runs from 12 Tests last year. Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the record for the most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper in a calendar year (749).

Fifth Test fifty for Iyer

Iyer was watchful at the start but shifted gears once the partnership with Pant grew. He scored his fifth half-century in Test cricket. The middle-order batter smashed a defiant 86 in the first innings of the Chattogram Test. Iyer racked up 87 off 105 balls this time. His emphatic knock was studded with 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Taijul, Shakib take four wickets each

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam decimated the Indian top order in the first session. He later dismissed Umesh Yadav to complete his four-wicket haul. The former finished with figures of 4/74 in 25 overs. Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Shakib dismissed Iyer, Axar Pate, R Ashwin, and Mohammed Siraj to register figures worth 4/79(19.3). Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a wicket each.